gerald brandacher
School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation
The University of Chicago
Chicago, United States
Associate Editor
Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation
Duke University
Durham, United States
Associate Editor
Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation
GIGA Institute, University of Liège
Sart Tilman, Belgium
Associate Editor
Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation
Faculté de Médecine, Université de Nantes
Nantes, France
Associate Editor
Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Aurora, United States
Associate Editor
Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation
University of Louisville
Louisville, United States
Associate Editor
Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation
Kaohsiung Medical University Hospital
Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Associate Editor
Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Nashville, United States
Associate Editor
Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation
Yale-New Haven Hospital
New Haven, United States
Associate Editor
Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation
University of Cincinnati
Cincinnati, United States
Associate Editor
Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation
University of Cagliari
Cagliari, Italy
Associate Editor
Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation
Advocate Health Care
Downers Grove, United States
Associate Editor
Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation