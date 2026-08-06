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Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Antimicrobial Resistance
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Durban, South Africa
Associate Editor
Antimicrobial Resistance
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Complutense University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Antimicrobial Resistance
Department of Pathobiology, Ontario Veterinary College, University of Guelph
Ontario, Canada
Associate Editor
Antimicrobial Resistance