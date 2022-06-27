Scope

Challenges to better understanding of current and emergent diseases and their modification in the tropics stem from complex interactions between socio-economic development, population ecologies of diseases, changing zoonotic and animal reservoirs, control strategies, new medical technology applications, and human-natural systems undergoing rapid transitions.

The Disease Ecology and Social Epidemiology specialty section of Frontiers in Tropical Diseases aims to publish high quality theoretical and applied research that investigates and examines these complex social-natural system interactions and their implications for tropical disease propagation, persistence, and management. This includes research on transdisciplinary or multi-sectoral effects on population health, eco and environmental health, and impacts of innovative technologies. Topics covered by this section should include, but are not limited to:

- Multi-factorial and transdisciplinary approaches to the analyses of disease ecology and epidemiology

- Social and political epidemiology

- Socio-ecological modelling

- Pathogen biology

- Spatial epidemiology

- Multi-disease interactions

- Community disease vulnerability and resilience

- Environment, biodiversity and disease transmission

- Urbanization and tropical diseases

- Conflicts, natural disasters and health

- Big data, informatics and computational science approaches for analysis and simulation of disease epidemiology and control

- Multi-sectorial disease management

- Roles of citizen science and community engagement

- Disease governance models

- Tropical health economics and policy development

Studies must contribute insights into the multi-scale, multi-dimensional human-natural system drivers of disease propagation, persistence, emergence, and control in the tropical settings of the world. New social theories of disease propagation and control, and novel analytical/modelling frameworks for investigating and simulating the epidemiology, transmission dynamics, socio-ecology, and control of tropical diseases will be particularly welcome; so will studies focused on the development of multi-sectorial approaches for achieving the sustainable control of ongoing persistent diseases or prevention of novel emergent tropical health problems.