Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
National Institute of Health (ISS)
Rome, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Global Health Research and Medical Interventions for Development (GLOHMED)
Kathmandu, Nepal
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Tribhuvan University
Kirtipur, Nepal
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Syiah Kuala University
Banda Aceh, Indonesia
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy