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Perspective

Published on 21 Oct 2025

Strengthening health systems for health emergency preparedness and response in Africa: integrating building system resilience to achieve universal health coverage and promote health security is a “double win”

in Disease Prevention and Control Policy

  • Ambrose Otau Talisuna
  • Humphrey Cyprian Karamagi
  • Sohel Saikat
  • Benson Droti
  • Geoffrey K. Bisoborwa
  • Juliet Nabyonga-Orem
  • Dick Chamla
  • Abdou Salam Gueye
  • Francis Chisaka Kasolo
Frontiers in Tropical Diseases
doi 10.3389/fitd.2025.1685122
  • 3,914 views
  • 1 citation