mark taylor
Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Neglected Tropical Diseases
Austral University of Chile
Valdivia, Chile
Associate Editor
Neglected Tropical Diseases
Institute of Tropical Medicine Antwerp
Antwerp, Belgium
Associate Editor
Neglected Tropical Diseases
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University of London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Neglected Tropical Diseases
Oswaldo Cruz Institute, Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz)
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Associate Editor
Neglected Tropical Diseases
University of Ibadan
Ibadan, Nigeria
Associate Editor
Neglected Tropical Diseases
Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine (BNITM)
Hamburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Neglected Tropical Diseases
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University of London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Neglected Tropical Diseases
Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII)
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Neglected Tropical Diseases
The University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Associate Editor
Neglected Tropical Diseases
Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology
Kumasi, Ghana
Associate Editor
Neglected Tropical Diseases
Brighton and Sussex Medical School
Brighton, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Neglected Tropical Diseases
New England Biolabs
Ipswich, United States
Associate Editor
Neglected Tropical Diseases
QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, The University of Queensland
Herston, Australia
Associate Editor
Neglected Tropical Diseases
University of Abomey-Calavi
Abomey-Calavi, Benin
Associate Editor
Neglected Tropical Diseases
School of Medicine, University of Bari Aldo Moro
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Neglected Tropical Diseases