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University of South Florida
Tampa, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Tropical Disease Epidemiology and Ecology
Virtual Research Center for Bioinformatics and Biotechnology
Surabaya, Indonesia
Associate Editor
Tropical Disease Epidemiology and Ecology
National Science and Technology Development Agency Yothee Office
Bangkok, Thailand
Associate Editor
Tropical Disease Epidemiology and Ecology
Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
Chennai, India
Associate Editor
Tropical Disease Epidemiology and Ecology