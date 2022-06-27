edwin michael
University of South Florida
Tampa, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Tropical Disease Epidemiology and Ecology
Virtual Research Center for Bioinformatics and Biotechnology
Surabaya, Indonesia
Associate Editor
Tropical Disease Epidemiology and Ecology
National Science and Technology Development Agency Yothee Office
Bangkok, Thailand
Associate Editor
Tropical Disease Epidemiology and Ecology
Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
Chennai, India
Associate Editor
Tropical Disease Epidemiology and Ecology
Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex
Brighton, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Tropical Disease Epidemiology and Ecology
National Institute of Medical Research (Tanzania)
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Associate Editor
Tropical Disease Epidemiology and Ecology
Department of Geography, Faculty of Social & Historical Sciences, University College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Tropical Disease Epidemiology and Ecology
Texas A and M University
College Station, United States
Associate Editor
Tropical Disease Epidemiology and Ecology
University of Nangui Abrogoua
Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
Associate Editor
Tropical Disease Epidemiology and Ecology
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University of London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Tropical Disease Epidemiology and Ecology
Institute of Coastal Studies, Federal University of Pará
Bragança, Brazil
Associate Editor
Tropical Disease Epidemiology and Ecology