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International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE)
Nairobi, Kenya
Specialty Chief Editor
Vector Biology
International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE)
Nairobi, Kenya
Assistant Specialty Chief Editor
Vector Biology
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Vector Biology
Instituto Nacional de Saude Doutor Ricardo Jorge IP Centro de Estudos de Vetores e Doencas Infeciosas Doutor Francisco Cambournac
Palmela, Portugal
Associate Editor
Vector Biology