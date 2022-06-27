Main content

Scope Translation of new discoveries from biomedical research to clinical practice has never been easy. This conversion is especially difficult in the field of neurourology where neurology blends into urology. People with pelvic dysfunction due to nerve damage may have devastating problems, which are easily overlooked by society. This is exactly why we need urgently high quality basic, translational and clinical research focused on improving significantly the clinical situation for patients involved. The Neurourology section of Frontiers in Urology publishes high-quality research across all features of neurourology, a topical branch of urology. This interdisciplinary forum solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to: - Epidemiology of neurourological dysfunction - Diagnosis of neurourological dysfunction - Treatment of neurourological dysfunction - Follow-up of neurourological dysfunction - Experimental models of neurourological dysfunction All studies must contribute new insights into basic, translational and clinical science related to neurourology. Research reports on bowel and sexual dysfunction in the context of neurourology are also encouraged. Reports dealing with other aspects of urology do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to another section of Frontiers in Urology. Frontiers in Urology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

