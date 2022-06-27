Main content

Specialty chief editor francisco javier salguero Public Health England London , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Veterinary Experimental and Diagnostic Pathology

Scope Veterinary Experimental and Diagnostic Pathology publishes high-quality basic and applied research that contributes substantially to our understanding of the pathogenesis of disease, its molecular, functional, and morphologic manifestations, and the development and application of novel techniques and biomarkers that enhance our ability to understand, detect, diagnose, and monitor disease in animals. The scope of Veterinary Experimental and Diagnostic Pathology includes molecular, cellular, and organismic processes as well as the complex interactions between animals and their environment, including internal environments such as the gut microbiome, and external environments such as warming climates and their impact on disease occurrence. Both investigative and clinical studies of natural and experimental disease are welcome.



In addition to traditional areas of pathology (e.g., inflammation, infection, trauma, degeneration, neoplasia, inherited and genetic disorders, metabolic disease), Veterinary Experimental and Diagnostic Pathology publishes articles in immunology, immunomodulation, stem cell pathology, cell imaging and cytometry, diagnostic nanotechnology, and functional genomics and proteomics. Research studies in diagnostic pathology (anatomic and clinical) are also welcome, including new disease entities, novel morphologic findings, emerging technological applications (including point-of-care and molecular diagnostics), laboratory informatics and decision-support, telepathology, and laboratory management.



Veterinary Experimental and Diagnostic Pathology embraces the concept of One Pathology, in which studies involving natural and experimental models of animal disease mutually enhance and inform our understanding of disease in humans. Further, interdisciplinary studies that examine pathologic processes and diagnosis at the interface of medicine, biomedical engineering, cognition, imaging, environmental sciences, and other research areas are encouraged. The emphasis is on quality research and cutting-edge developments. Case reports must describe novel disease entities and include extensive investigative documentation. Frontiers in Veterinary Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Vet. Sci.

Abbreviation fvets

Electronic ISSN 2297-1769

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CAB Abstracts, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 3.471 Impact Factor 3.3 CiteScore

Submission Veterinary Experimental and Diagnostic Pathology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Veterinary Experimental and Diagnostic Pathology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

