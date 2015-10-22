Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Carl von Ossietzky University of Oldenburg

We are delighted to inform you that Carl von Ossietzky University of Oldenburg holds a Central Invoicing agreement with Frontiers.

Carl von Ossietzky University of Oldenburg, will cover Article Publishing Fees for eligible corresponding authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in any of the Frontiers journals.

For further information, requirements and whether you qualify for funding, please visit the University’s Open Access page or contact Kim Braun at kim.braun@uni-oldenburg.de