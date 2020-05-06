Frontiers | Science News

Early government intervention is key to reducing the spread of COVID-19

New study out of China compares how early preventive measures in Hunan province limited the spread of the novel coronavirus compared to the epidemic in Italy. Image: Shutterstock.

--by Peter Rejcek, Frontiers Science Writer

Early and strict governmental intervention is a key factor in reducing the spread of COVID-19 cases. That’s the conclusion reached by a team of researchers comparing outbreaks of the novel coronavirus between the Chinese province of Hunan and Italy in a new paper published in Frontiers in Medicine.

While Hunan and Italy are similar in population size – about 60-70 million people each – the scope of the epidemic in each location has differed dramatically. At time of publication, Italy has the second-most confirmed deaths after the United States and ranks third in total confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. There are just over 1,000 confirmed cases in Hunan.

Extended SIR prediction of the epidemics trend of COVID-19 in Italy and compared with Hunan, China Read original article► Download original article (pdf)

The research team, based in China, used data from the John Hopkins database through April 2 to map infection trends in both Hunan and Italy. They modified a standard mathematical model known as a susceptible-infected-removed (SIR) model to account for the effects of different epidemic prevention measures at different periods in time.

“It should be noted that in actual situations, the speed of transmission can be changed through many interventions, such as personal protective measures, community-level isolation and city blockade,” said lead author Dr. Wangping Jia with the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing.

The paper’s extended SIR (eSIR) model found that under current measures there could be a total of 3,369 (the mean in a possible range of 840-8,013) infected cases in Hunan, with the endpoint of the epidemic having already occurred around March 3. In contrast, total infected cases in Italy are projected to be 182,051 (the mean in a possible range of 116,114-274,378) with an end date around August 6.

The authors speculated that the disparate trends could be due to a couple of reasons. For instance, Italy may not have implemented preventive measures soon enough, as the eSIR model demonstrated that taking action earlier in the case of Hunan drastically reduced infection rates.

The authors noted that “from China’s experience, various control measures, including the early detection and isolation of individuals with symptoms, traffic restrictions, medical tracking, and entry or exit screening, can well prevent the further spread of COVID-19.”

The paper did not specifically address mortality rates because a number of factors can affect these predictions, according to Jia, such as bed capacity of intensive care units, as well as a patient’s age, sex and any underlying health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, hypertension and diabetes.

“Accurate patient-specific data are urgent needs for the prediction of the total deaths,” he said.

Related: COVID-19 study shows that men have over double the death rate of women

The Italian government recently announced it would begin to ease lockdown measures beginning May 4 – three months earlier than the eSIR model advises.

“We think it is too early to ease restrictions starting around May 4,” Jia said. “The potential second wave may come if restrictions are eased three months earlier. Italy is not in the end period of the COVID-19 epidemic.”

The authors concede that the current study has several limitations. First, due to the limited amount of testing, it’s likely the number of infected people in Italy and elsewhere is higher than the official count. The eSIR model does not incorporate the disease’s incubation period, which could make it less accurate. And there may be other factors that could throw off the estimate, such as the influence of “super spreaders” of the disease on a population.

Despite these possible shortcomings, Jia said the study makes one point abundantly clear: “We want to emphasize that taking government control earlier can greatly decrease the number of infected cases by comparing the epidemic trend in Hunan and Italy.”

Original article: Extended SIR prediction of the epidemics trend of COVID-19 in Italy and compared with Hunan, China

Related Content

Post related info

May 06, 2020

FS

Frontiers Science Communications

Post categories

Featured news

Health

Related Subjects

Covid-19

Infectious disease

Public Health

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content