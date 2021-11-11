The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center forms Open-Access Publishing Agreement with Frontiers

As part of the University of Oklahoma’s support in making research more widely available, the Robert M. Bird Health Sciences Library at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and the University of Oklahoma Libraries have agreed to an institutional membership agreement with Frontiers, enabling OUHSC-affiliated corresponding authors to benefit from a 15% membership discount on article processing charges (APCs) in any of Frontiers’ journals.

In addition to the discount, insights into institutional activity will be included in data reports to be made available directly to OUHSC.

Information for OUHSC authors:

The discount will be automatically applied if OUHSC-affiliated corresponding authors submit manuscripts with a University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center institutional email address. If they submit via another email domain, but indicate OUHSC as the affiliation on the paper, Frontiers will verify eligibility for the discount with the Robert M. Bird Health Sciences Library at OUHSC. As such, OUHSC-affiliated corresponding authors should use their institutional email address to submit a manuscript whenever possible.

For more information on this agreement, please contact the OUHSC Robert M. Bird Health Sciences Library at bird-reference@ouhsc.edu.

We hope that this agreement will further encourage University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center authors to publish open access.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements, please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.

(Updated 31 January 2023)