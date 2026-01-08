100 scientific leaders convene in Davos to shape global decision-making

Frontiers Science House announced it will convene over 100 leaders from 16 countries to help shape the global agenda alongside the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 .

As scientific breakthroughs accelerate, too many remain disconnected from policy, capital, and the institutions that govern their impact. Frontiers Science House is designed to close that gap, creating a dedicated space where evidence informs decisions and science carries weight in the boardroom.

The program will feature more than 50 sessions across open science, health, climate, technology, and governance. CEOs, government ministers, Nobel laureates, heads of international organizations, university presidents, leading researchers, and innovators will convene at an unprecedented scale, placing science on equal footing with economics during a week that defines global priorities.

Cutting-edge science and world-leading innovation will take center stage, including contributions from Nobel Prize laureates. Victor Ambros (Physiology or Medicine, 2024) will be on hand to explore how foundational breakthroughs in biology are moving from the laboratory into real-world decision-making; and John Martinis (Physics, 2025) will discuss how quantum technologies could profoundly reshape science and industry. The race to harness AI and accelerate drug discovery will feature perspectives from Novartis, GenBio, and Eli Lilly.

Leadership from the partners of the Frontiers Science House are also part of the program, with participation of Vasant Narasimhan , CEO of Novartis, Lisa Monaco , President of Microsoft Global Affairs, and Daniel M. Skovronsky , Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of Eli Lilly.

The program will introduce new initiatives spanning global genomic data exchange, omic mapping, and the Frontiers Planet Prize , presented by Johan Rockström alongside this year’s International Champions. Jimmy Wales will mark Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary with a forward-looking discussion on the future of knowledge in the age of AI.

The role of policy will be deeply integrated into the program, with confirmed participants including Swiss State Secretary Alexandre Fasel ; European Space Agency Director General Josef Aschbacher ; and senior European policy leaders including MEP Christian Ehler , Robert-Jan Smits , and Ann Mettler .

Dr Kamila Markram, CEO of Frontiers, said:

“Science House is built for moments like this. When leaders are making decisions that shape markets, policy, and society, science must be in the room. By bringing researchers and decision-makers together, we can move faster from discovery to impact.”

Explore the full program and the below list of organizations participating:

