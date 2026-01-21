Frontiers | Science news

SPARK Microgravity announces plans for Europe's first commercial cancer lab in space at Frontiers Science House in Davos

At Frontiers Science House, SPARK Microgravity GmbH revealed plans to build Europe’s first dedicated commercial orbital cancer lab. The lab will accelerate the path from discovery to therapy. In microgravity, researchers can run experiments that are impossible on Earth – including 3D tumor growth and revealing new drug targets.

(From left to right) Katharina Weidmann, COO and Co-Founder and Allison Bajet, CEO and Co-founder of SPARK Microgravity; Photo credit: Frontiers

SPARK Microgravity is collaborating with Axiom Space and Voyager Technologies on commercial low Earth orbit (LEO) opportunities, with ATMOS Space Cargo supporting future return missions. A first flight demonstration with Swedish Space Corporation is scheduled in May. The cancer research will be launched in partnership with HyPrSpace, which developed Baguette-One, the first rocket to be launched from France.

Allison Bajet, CEO and Co-founder of SPARK Microgravity, compared conducting cancer cure research in space with Earth-based environments:

“Simulated microgravity is like trying to listen to a symphony inside a construction zone. The construction noise being the gravity, buoyancy, and sedimentation, creates distortions that make it hard to hear the music. Going to space to experience real microgravity is like stepping into a soundproof room. Suddenly, you can hear every note of the biology clearly.”

The plans were announced during the session “Curing cancer in space”, held on Tuesday, 20 January, 10:15 CET. The session explored how microgravity environments revolutionize medicine and featured additional insights from Katharina Weidmann, COO and Co-Founder of SPARK Microgravity.

From 19–23 January 2026, Frontiers Science House at Davos brings transformational science to the heart of global leadership. Through curated dialogues, impact sessions, and Frontiers Labs, Science House connects researchers, CEOs, ministers, investors, and philanthropists to accelerate solutions across health, climate, technology, and governance. Science House is hosted on the Davos Promenade and organized by Frontiers, a global leader in open science.

