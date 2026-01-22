Draghi Tracker launched to measure and accelerate European innovation and competitiveness at Davos’ Frontiers Science House

Quarterly report by the Joint European Disruptive Initiative (JEDI) evaluates the implementation of the Draghi report's most critical recommendations, spotlighting gaps and successes

André Loesekrug-Pietri, Chairman and Scientific Director of the Joint European Disruptive Initiative (JEDI), the European ARPA, today announced the launch of the " JEDI Draghi Tracker ," a quarterly progress report measuring Europe's implementation of the Draghi report on competitiveness. The announcement was made during a session at Science House, held on the Davos Promenade during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026. The tracker aims to empower policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers to move from discussion to action on innovation and competitiveness across Europe.

The Draghi report on EU competitiveness , commissioned in 2023 and published in 2024, identified 383 measures across Europe aimed at boosting research, innovation, and economic competitiveness. While widely discussed, progress on many of its recommendations has been slow, limiting Europe's ability to translate scientific excellence into large-scale innovation and globally competitive industries. The Draghi Tracker focuses on 20 of the most impactful measures, providing a clear, factual overview of where Europe is making progress and where action is still needed.

Commenting on the launch of the Draghi Tracker, André Loesekrug-Pietri, Chairman and Scientific Director of the Joint European Disruptive Initiative (JEDI), said:

“At the Joint European Disruptive Initiative we believe, like Draghi who highlighted us in his report, that it is not just a question of money but a question of moonshot approach and speed when we fund breakthrough technologies and science. This is why we developed the European version of a high-risk, high reward ARPA organization and launched frontiers technology programs to tackle some of our society's biggest challenges through innovation. With the Draghi Tracker, we aim to empower all those who believe that we should not leave the monopoly of boldness to the extremes, starting with science and innovation that hold the future of competitiveness and strength of our societies and democracies”

How the Draghi Tracker works:

Selection of measures: 20 key recommendations from the Draghi report

Scoring: Each measure is color-coded according to its level of implementation

Overall progress: The total score indicates the overall level of implementation

Updates and oversight: Published quarterly by JEDI, with an Advisory Board of top European CEOs and leaders to be announced soon

Current status: 15 months after the publication of the report, the Draghi Tracker evaluates that only 14% has been implemented

The Draghi Tracker will be publicly available at draghitracking.org , providing a transparent tool to monitor progress, empower leaders, and accelerate Europe's innovation outcomes.

The announcement was made during the session “Strengthening Europe's Science and Innovation Engine,” held on 22 January 2026, which explored how Europe can turn research excellence into large-scale innovation, improve productivity, and maintain global competitiveness. Additional speakers included Maria Leptin, President, European Research Council; Christian Ehler, Member, European Parliament; Ann Mettler, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Center on Global Energy Policy, Columbia University; Robert-Jan Smits, Chairman, Naturalis Supervisory Board; Sue Duke, Managing Director EMEA & LATAM, Head of Public Policy, LinkedIn.

From 19–23 January 2026, Science House at Davos brings transformational science to the heart of global leadership. Through curated dialogues, impact sessions, and Frontiers Labs, Science House connects researchers, CEOs, ministers, investors, and philanthropists to accelerate solutions across health, climate, technology, and governance. Science House is hosted on the Davos Promenade and organized by Frontiers, a global leader in open science.

About the Frontiers Science House

Frontiers Science House is a high-energy hub pioneered by Frontiers that brings science to the center of global dialogue and action. Launched at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos 2026, Frontiers Science House brings together world leaders, investors, and decision makers to accelerate real-world impact. Through curated discussions, showcases, and partnerships, Frontiers Science House highlights how open science can drive coordinated action for people and the planet. In partnership with over 50 global organizations, Frontiers Science House embodies Frontiers’ mission to make science open and to ensure that knowledge serves everyone, everywhere.

About Frontiers Frontiers is a leading research publisher. Our role is to provide the world’s scientists with a rigorous and efficient publishing experience. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate collaboration and discovery by making science open – enabling researchers to find the solutions we all need for healthy lives on a healthy planet. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and a collaborative peer review, our community journals give experts in more than 1,700 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research. Through our outreach work to build strong partnerships with business, policymakers, and educators, we’re leading the transition to open science.