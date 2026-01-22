News roundup from Davos Frontiers Science House day 2 and 3 and look ahead to day 4 and 5

Antimicrobial resistance: a “pandemic” killing more people than cancer by 2050 – Davos needs to talk about this

Frontiers Science House Day 2–3 programs spotlighted urgent global risks and practical, science-led solutions – from antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and trust in science to AI-enabled sustainable cities and cancer research in microgravity.

Key stories of day 2-3 included:

Immediate global actions needed against the “AMR pandemic”

AMR is a fast-growing global threat, with the potential to kill more people than cancer by 2050, requiring urgent cross-sector action and investment. Laurent Ledru, Chief Public Health and Government Affairs Officer of Institut Merieux and bioMerieux ; Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria ; and Adèle James, Co-founder & Chief Technology Officer of Phagos shared their insights: “Antimicrobial resistance pandemic will kill more people than cancer by 2050 and no one at Davos is talking about it" – leading scientists speak out at Frontiers Science House

Data integrity helps build trust in science

Speakers raised concerns that public mistrust in data and science can delay policy making and implementation, weakening society’s response to global challenges. The private sector, policymakers, and international organizations are the catalyst of building an international trustworthy and ethical science ecosystem grounded in equity, transparency, and openness.

In “The science trust dividend: enabling innovation and adoption” session, Giles Moëc, Chief Economist of AXA Group added:

“For us [at AXA], respect for science is absolutely key for various reasons, among which is our absolute need for data integrity. Data integrity is key to what we do. Otherwise, we cannot actually insure risks accurately. Trust in science is also key to enabling people to protect themselves accurately against key risks.”

AI Polis: turning climate science into actionable urban planning

Genisys AI announced the launch of AI Polis , an AI-powered platform functioning as a city-level coordination system, integrating data, AI models, and governance frameworks to help cities design, prioritize, and scale projects that improve urban life while staying within planetary boundaries. Hear what Bart Becks, CEO of Genisys AI and board member of the European Innovation Council said: AI platform helps cities develop within planetary boundaries

Europe’s first commercial orbital cancer lab

SPARK Microgravity GmbH revealed plans to build Europe’s first dedicated commercial orbital cancer lab, accelerating the path from discovery to therapy. Learn how microgravity enables research that is impossible on Earth: SPARK Microgravity announces plans for Europe’s first commercial cancer lab in space at Frontiers Science House in Davos

Highlights of Day 4, Thursday, 22 January – Technology, Intelligence, and Energy

07:30 CET – Funding the future of science

A debate on accountability, incentive structures, and new finance mechanisms.

Ángel Cabrera , President of the Georgia Institute of Technology

Christian Ehler , Member of the European Parliament

Erica Fuchs , Professor of Engineering and Public Policy of the Carnegie Mellon University

Gilles Moëc , Chief Economist of AXA Group

John Fairhurst , Head of Private Sector Engagement of the Global Fund

Michael Schaepman , President of the University of Zurich

Vanina Laurent Ledru , Chief Public Health and Government Affairs Officer of Institut Merieux and bioMerieux

Victor Ambros, Silverman Professor of Natural Sciences of the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School

09:00 CET – Strengthening Europe's science and innovation engine

Senior architects of Europe’s innovation policy assess whether the continent is responding fast enough to its competitiveness crisis or missing another technological turning point.

Ann Mettler , Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy

Christian Ehler , Member of the European Parliament

Maria Leptin , President of the European Research Council

Robert-Jan Smits , Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Naturalis

Sue Duke, Managing Director for EMEA & LATAM and Head of Global Public Policy & Economic Graph of LinkedIn

10:15 CET – Convergence: all roads lead to AI

AI and biotech CEOs discuss how artificial intelligence is becoming the backbone of geopolitics, science, security, and economic growth.

Amanda Wolthuizen , Vice President for Strategic Engagement of Imperial College London

Hugh Brady , President of Imperial College London

Jason Kelly , CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks

Matt James, Chief Animal Officer of Colossal Biosciences

11:30 CET – Future of intelligence

Neuroscience meets art and AI as pioneers explore what lies beyond large language models, and how causal intelligence could redefine human–machine collaboration.

Adrian Monck , Founder of 7 Things

Anicka Yi , Artist of Anicka Yi Studio

Aseem Datar , Corporate Vice President of Product of Microsoft Discovery & Quantum

Henry Markram , Co-founder of Open Brain Institute and INAIT

Lila Tretikov, Head of AI of New Enterprise Associates

13:50 CET – Conquering quantum’s next frontier

A Nobel laureate joins CERN, UNESCO, NVIDIA, and the "quantum city" leader to map how quantum technologies could become transformative for society and industry as AI.

Amal Kasry , Chief of the Section for Basic Sciences, Research, Innovation and Engineering of UNESCO

Barry Sanders , Scientific Director of Quantum City of the University of Calgary

Elica Kyoseva , Director of Quantum Computing of NVIDIA Corporation

Enrica Porcari , Chief Information Officer of CERN

John Martinis , Nobel Laureate in Physics (2025); Professor Emeritus of the University of California

Nathan Baker, Partner Architect for Quantum Applications of Microsoft

15:15 CET – Fusion now: a coalition for commercialization

Top official (Director of LLNL) detail the next steps to abundant power and set out a timeline. Practitioner discussion (CEOs of Novatron and Marvel Fusion) on the key technologies that will drive real industry expansion (not just lab experiments).

Enrique García , Head of Fusion Technologies & Engineering of Fusion for Energy

Francesco Sciortino , Co-Founder and CEO of Proxima Fusion

Kim Budil , Laboratory Director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories

Nicolas Burkardt , CFO of Marvel Fusion

Peter Roos, CEO of Novatron Fusion

16:30 CET – Energy for the data center demand

Speakers will explore what it takes to balance rapid technological growth with environmental responsibility and resilient energy systems.

Ann Mettler , Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy

Atul Arya , Chief Energy Strategist of S&P Global

Chase Lochmiller , Co-Founder and CEO of Crusoe

David Gelles , Correspondent of the New York Times

Jason Bordoff, Founding Director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs

19:00 CET – The Future of knowledge in the age of AI

A conversation and cocktail marking Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary, examining how open knowledge, trust, and information integrity can be preserved in an AI-driven world.

Jimmy Wales , Founder of Wikipedia

Bill Gross , CEO and Founder of ProRata ai

Kamila Markram , Co-founder and CEO of Frontiers

Mark-Alexander Doumba, Minister of Digital Economy Innovation of Gabonese Republic

Highlights of Day 5, Friday, 23 January – Science Diplomacy

10:00 CET – Restoring multilateralism with science diplomacy

Today's greatest security threats are often rooted in scientific and technological challenges. Science diplomacy can be a concrete tool for preventing conflict and strengthening global security.

Alexandre Fasel , State Secretary of Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Switzerland

Christian Ehler , Member of the European Parliament

Lise Korsten , President of the African Academy of Science

Josef Aschbacher , Director General of European Space Agency (ESA)

Martin Müller, Executive Director Science Anticipation of GESDA

