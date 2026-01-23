Grammy-nominated Aloe Blacc calls for open data sharing across funders and corporations at the Frontiers Science House

Speaking on 22 January at the “Novel approaches to accelerate cancer precision therapeutics—on both sides of the leash” discussion at the Frontiers Science House , the multi-platinum singer and songwriter Aloe Blacc challenged corporations and funders to open up their data to help accelerate science and its benefits.

Aloe Blacc during the "Novel approaches to accelerate cancer precision therapeutics—on both sides of the leash" session at the Frontiers Science House in Davos. Photo credit: Frontiers

In conversation with Christina Lopes, Co-founder & CEO, FidoCure; and Randall Lane, Chief Content Officer, Forbes; Aloe Blacc – who is also the founder of Pepto-ID, a biotech company with a drug development platform focused on cancer treatment – commented on the importance of open data in an AI age:

“Is there a way we can ingest data into AI and make it anonymous, so it doesn’t cannibalize commercial profit, but allows us to improve research? We need to share data across research projects, in a way that advances and supports the progress of others.”

Before going on to highlight how closed data held by both universities and startups – including data on experimental failures – hinders progress and profit:

“Universities and startups have data that doesn't get shared. We need to ask funders, and all corporations and drug companies where the research didn’t work out if we can get their data, and put it into a consortia and mine it so we all learn from it. Progress doesn't only come from success, failures are also learning opportunities.”

Projects already utilizing and sharing open data include Frontiers FAIR2 Data Management , the Open Brain Institute , YCharOs , and Only Good Antibodies .

About the Frontiers Science House

Frontiers Science House is a high-energy hub pioneered by Frontiers that brings science to the center of global dialogue and action. Launched at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos 2026, Frontiers Science House brings together world leaders, investors, and decision makers to accelerate real-world impact. Through curated discussions, showcases, and partnerships, Frontiers Science House highlights how open science can drive coordinated action for people and the planet. In partnership with over 50 global organizations, Frontiers Science House embodies Frontiers’ mission to make science open and to ensure that knowledge serves everyone, everywhere.

About Frontiers Frontiers is a leading research publisher. Our role is to provide the world’s scientists with a rigorous and efficient publishing experience. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate collaboration and discovery by making science open – enabling researchers to find the solutions we all need for healthy lives on a healthy planet. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and a collaborative peer review, our community journals give experts in more than 1,700 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research. Through our outreach work to build strong partnerships with business, policymakers, and educators, we’re leading the transition to open science.