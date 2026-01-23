News roundup from Davos Frontiers Science House Day 4 and outlook for Day 5

Draghi Tracker launched to measure and accelerate European innovation and competitiveness

Grammy-nominated Aloe Blacc calls for open data sharing across funders and corporations

Disruptive transformations unlocked by quantum computing

Frontiers Science House Day 4 underscored the urgency of turning science ambition into delivery — launching new tools to boost Europe’s competitiveness, calling for openness in research data, and exploring the disruptive potential of quantum technologies — while Day 5 turns to science diplomacy, open science, and a shared roadmap to 2035.

Key stories of Day 4 included:

JEDI Draghi Tracker launched to measure and accelerate European innovation and competitiveness

The Joint European Disruptive Initiative (JEDI) Draghi Tracker was launched in during the session “Strengthening Europe's Science and Innovation Engine” – a quarterly progress report designed to measure Europe’s implementation of the Draghi report on competitiveness and help move from debate to delivery. Learn more about the performance of 20 key measures in the report: Draghi Tracker launched to measure and accelerate European innovation and competitiveness at Davos’ Frontiers Science House

Aloe Blacc calls for open data sharing across funders and corporations

Speaking during the session “Novel approaches to accelerate cancer precision therapeutics—on both sides of the leash,” Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist and founder of Major Inc, Aloe Blacc urged funders, universities, startups, and corporations to share data – especially negative results – so the scientific community can learn faster in the AI era. Privacy-preserving approaches could enable collaboration without undermining commercial incentives. Discover projects advancing open data including Frontiers FAIR² Data Management and the Open Brain Institute : Grammy-nominated Aloe Blacc calls for open data sharing across funders and corporations at the Frontiers Science House

Disruptive transformations unlocked by quantum computing

Quantum technologies reshape science and industry as profoundly as AI has. The quantum decade could unlock new capabilities for managing highly complex systems – from climate and biological networks to secure communications.

During the session “Conquering quantum's next frontier,” Barry Sanders, Scientific Director Quantum City of the University of Calgary, said:

“We don’t know exactly what kind of disruptive transformation quantum will bring. It is exciting for scientists but on the security side this is a dual question.”

Highlights of Day 5, Friday, 23 January – Science diplomacy

08:00 CET – Open science for the public good Global leaders from government, industry, philanthropy, and science explore how open science – amplified by open research data for AI – can drive public benefit and private-sector innovation.

Bernhard Kowatsch , Director Global Accelerator and Ventures of the United Nations World Food Programme

Christian Ehler , Member of the European Parliament

Erika Kraemer-Mbula , Professor of Economics of the University of Johannesburg

Jean-Claude Burgelman , Director of Frontiers Planet Prize

Juan Lavista , Chief Data Scientist and Corporate Vice President of Microsoft

Lene Oddershede , Chief Scientist Officer of Novo Nordisk Foundation

Martin Müller , Executive Director Science Anticipation of GESDA

Victor Ambros, Silverman Professor of Natural Sciences of the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School

10:00 CET – Restoring multilateralism with science diplomacy Today's greatest security threats are often rooted in scientific and technological challenges. Science diplomacy can be a concrete tool for preventing conflict and strengthening global security.

Alexandre Fasel , State Secretary of Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Switzerland

Christian Ehler , Member of the European Parliament

Lise Korsten , President of the African Academy of Science

Josef Aschbacher , Director General of European Space Agency (ESA)

Martin Müller, Executive Director Science Anticipation of GESDA

11:30 CET – The 2035 science roadmap Researchers, funders, policymakers, and practitioners co-create a forward-looking 2035 science roadmap, translating science into cooperation, resilience, and impact ahead.

Karen Baert , Co-founder & CEO, Ammobia

Zina Cinker , Chief Creator of XPANSE

Jim Keravala , CEO, OffWorld

Henry Markram , Co-founder, INAIT; Co-founder, Open Brain Institute; Co-founder Frontiers

Kamila Markram , CEO and Co-founder, Frontiers

Jennifer Schenker, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, The Innovator

About the Frontiers Science House

Frontiers Science House is a high-energy hub pioneered by Frontiers that brings science to the center of global dialogue and action. Launched at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos 2026, Frontiers Science House brings together world leaders, investors, and decision makers to accelerate real-world impact. Through curated discussions, showcases, and partnerships, Frontiers Science House highlights how open science can drive coordinated action for people and the planet. In partnership with over 50 global organizations, Frontiers Science House embodies Frontiers’ mission to make science open and to ensure that knowledge serves everyone, everywhere.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is a leading research publisher. Our role is to provide the world’s scientists with a rigorous and efficient publishing experience. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate collaboration and discovery by making science open – enabling researchers to find the solutions we all need for healthy lives on a healthy planet. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and a collaborative peer review, our community journals give experts in more than 1,700 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research. Through our outreach work to build strong partnerships with business, policymakers, and educators, we’re leading the transition to open science.