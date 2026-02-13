Frogs new to science and proof we’d rather look anywhere but at spiders: Here are Frontiers’ photo highlights of the month

Credits left to right: Dr. Marshal Hedin, Richard Collins, Putra el al., T. Trombley, Christoph Liedtke.

Scientists find 15 amphibians new to science

Following surveys in Tanzania’s Nguru Mountains, researchers identified 42 lineages of amphibians in the Nguru Mountains, 15 of which are candidates for species new to science. The results were published in Frontiers in Amphibian and Reptile Science.

Left: Callulina meteora, known as the Nguru warty frog, is only found in the Nguru Mountains, Tanzania. Right: A newly documented, yet undescribed frog species found in the Nguru Mountains that gives birth to live young. Credit: Christoph Liedtke.

Full article: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/amphibian-and-reptile-science/articles/10.3389/famrs.2025.1678339/full

Blackwater photography shows diversity of siphonophores in the Gulf Stream

Siphonophores blur the lines between individuals and colonial organisms. Their form and structure are made up of different elements, and identification is difficult. Writing in Frontiers in Marine Science, researchers set out to identify siphonophores that can be found in the Gulf Stream off the Florida coast and reconstruct their molecular diversity.

Left: Dispersive-reproductive stage of a Ceratocymba leuckartii siphonophore, with fluorescence amplified with blue focus light. Right: Colony of a pelagic siphonophore Athorybia rosacea. Credit: Richard Collins.

Full article: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/marine-science/articles/10.3389/fmars.2025.1706238/full

We look at anything but spiders, eye-tracking study shows

A new Frontiers in Arachnid Science study used eye-tracking to better understand the way people allocate attention and process images of arthropods. Findings suggest a general avoidance of spider images if a non-spider arthropod image was the alternative option.

Example of paired images used during a free-view eye-tracking study. These image pairs focused on participant reactions to spiders versus other arthropods. Credit: Dr. Marshal Hedin.

Full article: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/arachnid-science/articles/10.3389/frchs.2025.1717365/full

Caries on ancient teeth shows impact of religious faith on oral hygiene

By analyzing cavities and tooth loss systematically, researchers can gain insights into aspects of oral health in past communities. A recent Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology article showed teeth recovered from excavations in Portugal showed substantial variability in both caries and antemortem tooth loss frequencies between members of Islamic and Christian faiths, as well as between female and males.

Cavities (A) and antemortem tooth loss (B) in a jaw from a medieval Portuguese burial. Researchers can tell if teeth were lost before or after death by examining the underlying bone structure and sockets where teeth sit, which smooth over if teeth are lost a significant time before death. Credit: T. Trombley, permissions granted by the Município de Santarém, Portugal.

Full article: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/environmental-archaeology/articles/10.3389/fearc.2025.1646117/full

93% of marine mammal hotspots off Sumatra’s coast are unprotected, study finds

In the first dedicated aerial transect survey of cetacean assemblages off the western coast of Sumatra in the south-eastern tropical Indian Ocean, researchers have spotted a number of protected species in the region, which is understudied and underprotected but extremely important for marine biodiversity. The results were published in Frontiers in Marine Science.

Spinner dolphins (Stenella longirostris) recorded off western Sumatra. They range from shallow waters only six meters deep to depths of 5,484 meters. 93% of their high-density hotspots, which are often shared with striped dolphins, occur outside existing or proposed marine protected areas, highlighting critical conservation gaps in this region. Credit: Putra et al., 2026

Full article: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/marine-science/articles/10.3389/fmars.2025.1687272/full

