- Science news
- Featured news
- Frogs new to science and proof we’d rather look anywhere but at spiders: Here are Frontiers’ photo highlights of the month
Frogs new to science and proof we’d rather look anywhere but at spiders: Here are Frontiers’ photo highlights of the month
At Frontiers, we bring some of the world’s best research to a global audience. But with tens of thousands of articles published each year, it’s impossible to see all that research in the same way scientists do. Here are some images that showcase some of the newest findings published in the last month.
Scientists find 15 amphibians new to science
Following surveys in Tanzania’s Nguru Mountains, researchers identified 42 lineages of amphibians in the Nguru Mountains, 15 of which are candidates for species new to science. The results were published in Frontiers in Amphibian and Reptile Science.
Full article: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/amphibian-and-reptile-science/articles/10.3389/famrs.2025.1678339/full
Blackwater photography shows diversity of siphonophores in the Gulf Stream
Siphonophores blur the lines between individuals and colonial organisms. Their form and structure are made up of different elements, and identification is difficult. Writing in Frontiers in Marine Science, researchers set out to identify siphonophores that can be found in the Gulf Stream off the Florida coast and reconstruct their molecular diversity.
Full article: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/marine-science/articles/10.3389/fmars.2025.1706238/full
We look at anything but spiders, eye-tracking study shows
A new Frontiers in Arachnid Science study used eye-tracking to better understand the way people allocate attention and process images of arthropods. Findings suggest a general avoidance of spider images if a non-spider arthropod image was the alternative option.
Full article: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/arachnid-science/articles/10.3389/frchs.2025.1717365/full
Caries on ancient teeth shows impact of religious faith on oral hygiene
By analyzing cavities and tooth loss systematically, researchers can gain insights into aspects of oral health in past communities. A recent Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology article showed teeth recovered from excavations in Portugal showed substantial variability in both caries and antemortem tooth loss frequencies between members of Islamic and Christian faiths, as well as between female and males.
Full article: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/environmental-archaeology/articles/10.3389/fearc.2025.1646117/full
93% of marine mammal hotspots off Sumatra’s coast are unprotected, study finds
In the first dedicated aerial transect survey of cetacean assemblages off the western coast of Sumatra in the south-eastern tropical Indian Ocean, researchers have spotted a number of protected species in the region, which is understudied and underprotected but extremely important for marine biodiversity. The results were published in Frontiers in Marine Science.
Full article: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/marine-science/articles/10.3389/fmars.2025.1687272/full
REPUBLISHING GUIDELINES: Open access and sharing research is part of Frontiers’ mission. Unless otherwise noted, you can republish articles posted in the Frontiers news site — as long as you include a link back to the original research. Selling the articles is not allowed.