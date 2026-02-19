Frontiers Women in Science – Five years on

Author: Thimedi Hetti

Looking back at 2025, our fifth year publishing the Women in Science blog series , I feel an immense sense of pride in what we have achieved as a group. With 76 insightful articles published over the past five years, it is clear that women researchers continue to need a dedicated platform with readers who remain strongly engaged with their stories. In 2025, we featured nine interviews with researchers from across the globe, spanning from wildlife conservation to education , from climate change to LGBTQ+ rights , highlighting both the diversity of their work and the global relevance of their voices.

That said, it is equally clear that we still have a long way to go as a society. According to UNESCO , women make up only a third of the global scientific community, and this figure has remained worryingly stagnant over the past decade. The gender gap is visible at multiple levels: there are fewer female graduates in STEM subjects overall, and fewer women in leadership positions within these fields. Moreover, the gender pay gap persists, with men earning on average 15–20% more than women.

These are not merely statistics. The absence of women in these spaces has tangible, real-world consequences that filter into everyday life—something made strikingly clear in Caroline Criado Pérez’s Invisible Women: Data Bias in a World Designed for Men . The book lays bare the realities women face daily while navigating a world that has, by default, been designed primarily by men, for men. Although published in 2019, its insights remain deeply relevant. Many women who read it speak of the shared frustration and relatability they feel in its examples, along with the lack of surprise that these issues persist. The examples range from scenarios that may appear trivial - office temperatures feeling too cold to women because they were calibrated to the average metabolic rate of a 40-year-old man; to situations with more detrimental consequences - women being 50% more likely to be misdiagnosed after a heart attack because their symptoms do not align with the “male-default” model.

By increasing the presence of women in research and decision-making spaces, we can ensure that such oversights are identified and addressed in advance, moving us away from a world in which the male experience is treated as the default. The 2024 UNESCO Call to Action: Closing the Gender Gap in Science outlines a range of recommendations to close the gender gap in science, which are applicable across education, research, workplaces, and media. One recommendation in particular - “increase the presence of female scientists in the media…to showcase the variety of science-related careers and dispel gender-based misconceptions” - strongly resonates with the aims of this blog series. And with the International Day of Women and Girls in Science celebrated this month, I want to bring the focus back to amplifying women’s voices, in a field that has historically tried to suppress them.

We may still have a long journey ahead, but we each have a responsibility to act with the tools available to us. And in a world where our efforts can feel increasingly futile, I choose to believe that hope will always translate into meaningful impact.