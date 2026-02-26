Sikt Renews National Open Access Agreement with Frontiers for 2026

Lausanne, 26 February 2026 – Frontiers and the Norwegian Agency for Shared Services in Education and Research (Sikt) have announced the renewal of their national open access agreement for 2026. Originally signed in 2020, this partnership continues to streamline the publishing process for Norwegian researchers and reinforces the country's leadership in open access publishing.

Through this renewed agreement, 38 Norwegian institutions and research centers will continue to benefit from a simplified publishing model that enhances accessibility to high-quality research. New institutions remain welcome to join at any time without an annual participation fee.

Nina Karlstrøm, Head of Section at Sikt, commented:

"Open access to research outputs remains central to our national strategy, and this agreement with Frontiers ensures that Norwegian researchers can share their discoveries with the global scientific community while maintaining our commitment to transparency and accessibility."

Current participants in the agreement include leading Norwegian universities, hospitals, and research institutes, which benefit from:

high-quality fully OA publishing in leading journals in their fields

a national discount on article processing charges (APCs)

centralized and flexible invoicing options

transparent payment solutions

a dedicated account manager to support library staff

To be eligible under the partnership, researchers need to ensure that the corresponding author is affiliated with a Sikt participating institution and that they use their institutional email address when submitting the manuscript. Additionally, researchers are encouraged to consult their institutional library to verify eligibility and receive guidance on the submission process.

Lindsey Stillword, Account Development Specialist at Frontiers, added:

"We are pleased to extend our successful collaboration with Sikt and the Norwegian research community into 2026. This renewal reflects our shared vision of making research more accessible, transparent, and impactful. The partnership has proven highly effective in supporting Norway's open science objectives, and we look forward to continuing to empower Norwegian researchers in their mission to advance knowledge for the benefit of society."

The renewal of this agreement reinforces Norway's continued leadership in open science initiatives, driven by strong governmental and institutional support. As the country advances its transition toward a fully open access research ecosystem, this partnership ensures that publicly funded research remains freely available to researchers, policymakers, and the wider public, promoting transparency, accessibility, and the free exchange of scientific knowledge.

About the Sikt Consortium

Sikt is the Norwegian Agency for Shared Services in Education and Research. This public administrative body supports the Ministry of Education and Research of Norway in its goals. Sikt aims for solid access to infrastructure and shared services, data sharing for innovation and open research.

