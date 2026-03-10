Narel Paniagua Zambrana – "You Cannot Conserve What You Do Not Know": Documenting Plant Knowledge to Protect Culture and Biodiversity

Authors: Kate Brown and Alice Reynolds

World Wildlife Day 2026 shines a spotlight on wild animals and plants, with this year's theme, “Medicinal and Aromatic Plants: Conserving Health, Heritage and Livelihoods.”

To mark the day, we spoke with Dr Narel Paniagua Zambrana , an ethnobotanist whose career reflects both scientific leadership and the growing visibility of women in plant and environmental sciences. Her work explores how plant knowledge is learned, practiced, and passed on, often through gendered systems of care, healing, and cultural transmission.

She began her ethnobotanical research in 2001 as an associate researcher at the National Herbarium of Bolivia–Institute of Ecology (La Paz, Bolivia), with which she still maintains her affiliation. Now based at Ilia State University’s Institute of Botany in Georgia (Caucasus), her research across different regions has examined the factors shaping the preservation of medicinal and aromatic plant knowledge, as well as its ongoing role in sustaining cultural heritage at both national and regional levels. She also serves as an Associate Editor for the Ethnopharmacology section of Frontiers in Pharmacology .

Discovering ethnobotany through lived knowledge

Narel’s path into ethnobotany began during a scientific expedition in 1997 to Madidi National Park in Bolivia, one of the most biodiverse regions in the world. While participating in the park’s first biodiversity assessment, she spent a day walking through the forest with Tacana “plant experts,” members of an Indigenous community whose botanical knowledge had been shaped through generations of lived experience.

Although Narel was already familiar with ethnobotany as a scientific field, this encounter marked a turning point. For the first time, she experienced a knowledge system as complex and comprehensive as the one she had learned through Western science. While the sources of knowledge differed, academic training versus intergenerational experience, the conclusions often converged.

“We had learned the same thing, but our sources and experiences were different.”

The experience reshaped Narel’s scientific perspective. She came to see Indigenous and academic knowledge systems as complementary, a realization that continues to guide her work through a collaborative, horizontal approach centered on learning, sharing, and co-producing knowledge for conservation and development.

Why relationships between people and plants matter

Ethnobotany is often described as the study of relationships between people and plants.

For Narel, these relationships cannot be separated from the environments in which they exist. Plants are embedded within dynamic natural, social, and cultural systems, and the knowledge people hold about them is shaped through long-term interaction, adaptation, and intergenerational transmission.

This perspective is particularly important in the context of today’s environmental and sustainability challenges. Plant knowledge is not simply about knowing how to use a species; it reflects how people understand their environment, meet their needs, and define quality of life within their cultural context.

“Understanding this relationship allows us to develop strategies to address environmental and sustainability challenges that affect people’s quality of life.”

By combining local knowledge with academic research, Narel argues that more effective and sustainable long-term strategies can be developed. These approaches can be scientifically robust while remaining grounded in lived realities.

Documenting knowledge to understand change

A central component of Narel’s research involves documenting traditional and Indigenous knowledge related to plant use. While this knowledge is often described as being “at risk,” she stresses that it should not be understood as static. Knowledge systems change in response to environmental pressures, social transformations, and economic realities. Documentation therefore allows researchers to understand processes of adaptation rather than simply cataloguing loss.

Despite widespread concern about disappearing knowledge, many studies fail to capture how knowledge systems reorganize and persist over time. Short research timelines, extractive methodologies, and limited funding often produce only partial snapshots, overlooking internal diversity and long-term continuity.

In response, Narel and her collaborators have developed participatory research models in which Indigenous community members are trained to document their own knowledge.

“Knowledge is not static; it changes, adapts, and responds to its context.”

Her collaborative work with the Chácobo people of the Bolivian Amazon illustrates this approach. Between 2013 and 2014, as part of a project led by the Missouri Botanical Garden and funded by National Geographic, ten Chácobo community members were trained in ethnobotanical research methods. This training included collecting botanical specimens, developing questionnaires, conducting and recording interviews, and systematizing and analyzing data. Rather than relying solely on external researchers, the project placed research tools directly in the hands of the community.

Over the course of the year, these trained researchers documented ethnobotanical knowledge across the entire adult Chácobo population, approximately 300 people, and collected around 1,500 plant specimens. This made the Chácobo the first Indigenous group to have the ethnobotanical knowledge of all its members recorded within a single period.

The resulting dataset revealed not only the richness of plant knowledge but also its internal complexity, showing variation by age, gender, and language use. Crucially, it demonstrated the persistence of Chácobo ethnobotanical knowledge across nearly a century, challenging assumptions that such knowledge inevitably erodes over time.

An essential element of this work is botanical precision. Narel’s research documents reported uses and local plant names while linking them to taxonomically verified species. Collected specimens are identified by botanists and deposited in national herbaria and natural history museums.

By connecting local knowledge to scientifically identified plants, researchers can track changes in plant use over time, for example, when species disappear locally or are replaced by others with similar names or functions. This level of accuracy provides valuable insights into resilience, biodiversity change, and the adaptive capacity of knowledge systems.

The methodological strength of this approach was later examined in a dedicated study of the Chácobo project, which found that locally trained Indigenous interviewers were able to document plant knowledge comprehensively while maintaining high standards of botanical verification. This reinforced the value of participatory research models.

Returning knowledge to communities

For Narel, documentation is only meaningful if the knowledge generated is returned to its original holders. In line with the Nagoya Protocol , her research recognizes Indigenous communities as the authors and custodians of their knowledge, ensuring they retain control over how it is used and how they benefit from it.

In the case of the Chácobo, all information generated through the project was returned to each family in the form of a community-authored book, La etnobotánica de los Chácobo en el siglo XXI . The publication documents more than 300 plant species and explicitly acknowledges the authorship of individual community members. Copies were also distributed to local schools, where they are used as educational resources, embedding this knowledge in both formal education and family life.

Collaborative work has also supported broader cultural and political recognition. Research with the Ese Eja people of the Peruvian–Bolivian Amazon contributed to the official recognition of traditional basketry as Cultural Heritage of the Nation. This designation acknowledges not only technical knowledge of plant fibers, but also the practice’s deep connections to ancestral territory, sustainable resource management, and the construction of gender and social identity.

“Documenting knowledge is also about strengthening the processes that allow it to be passed on.”

Returning knowledge is also essential for intergenerational transmission. In many communities, knowledge has traditionally been passed on orally and through daily practice. However, these processes are increasingly disrupted by language loss, migration, and social and economic change.

When younger generations no longer speak Indigenous languages, written and multilingual documentation can create new pathways for transmission, and it often becomes a first step toward renewed interest in ancestral languages themselves.

Photo credit: Chácobo Ethnobotanical Project

Connecting ethnobotany to health, heritage, and livelihoods

This year’s World Wildlife Day theme, “Medicinal and Aromatic Plants: Conserving Health, Heritage and Livelihoods,” closely aligns with Narel’s work. She emphasizes documentation as a foundational step. Conservation is not possible without first understanding the relationships people have with plants and the values they attach to them.

Studying medicinal and aromatic plants within their full cultural, social, and ecological contexts reveals their broader significance. These plants matter not only for biodiversity, but also for human well-being and cultural identity.

“You cannot conserve what you do not know.”

This people-centered perspective underpins Narel’s approach to ethnobotany and shapes the participatory, community-driven research practices that define her work.

Ethical participatory and community-centered approaches

Narel has conducted extensive research across Latin America and the Caucasus, among other regions, working closely with Indigenous and local communities. Because ethnobotanical research is rooted in relationships with people, she emphasizes that methods must be adapted to local contexts rather than rigidly following pre-established research protocols.

A key consideration is the demographic structure of many rural communities, where older generations often hold much of the knowledge about plant use.

“In almost all of the populations we have worked with, across different environments and cultures, the majority of inhabitants are elderly people, seniors, or at least over 50 years old.”

Recognizing this reality is essential for designing research that supports knowledge transmission and strengthens the cultural value of plant knowledge.

Learning when to ask, and when to listen

For Narel, one of the most important lessons from years of working with communities is this: learn when to ask, and when to simply listen.

“As scientists, we often ask questions rather than listen, allowing ourselves to be carried away by curiosity or the objective of our research. But, when working with people who not only share their knowledge with us, but also their time, it is important to take the time to listen to them, especially when many research projects do not compensate them financially for this time.”

Narel highlights the importance of conversations beyond the immediate research focus. These exchanges often provide crucial context, deepening understanding and shaping interpretation of results. She reflects:

“It seems easy, but combining the art of asking questions with the art of listening can be very complicated. For me, it has been important to understand that only the right question, understood by everyone, will lead me to the answer I am looking for.”

Challenges of community-first ethnobotany work

Ethnobotanical work involving Indigenous communities is both deeply rewarding and complex. Researchers must often navigate competing priorities within communities where urgent needs, such as healthcare, education, and economic stability, may take precedence over documenting traditional knowledge.

“It is difficult to go to a community and talk to them about preserving their traditional knowledge and resources, when they themselves have many other more urgent and important needs, like health or education.”

Addressing these challenges requires moving beyond simply “applying protocol recipes.” Although every community is unique, researchers and communities frequently share common interests. Communicating the value of community involvement becomes far more effective when research is designed from the outset as a collaborative process.

Narel also points to ongoing challenges related to recognition within academic publishing. Many scientific journals require authors to meet formal academic criteria, which can exclude Indigenous collaborators whose knowledge forms the foundation of ethnobotanical research.

“Many journals that publish articles related to ethnobotany and traditional knowledge have a criterion that authors must have a certain level of academic training.”

As a result, some of Narel’s local collaborators were unable to be included as co-authors on publications generated through participatory research. She recalls being questioned about a collaborator’s literacy and academic qualifications, despite the fact that these individuals are the original holders of the knowledge presented in the papers.

For Narel, ethnobotany highlights a broader issue within science: the need to recognize and value multiple forms of knowledge. Doing so can foster a more diverse, enriching, and ultimately more productive scientific field.

Her own experience as a Latin American ethnobotanist working across languages, cultures, and societies has reinforced this perspective. As she reflects:

“An appreciation for different knowledge types makes collaborative and participatory research processes much easier to develop. It prevents our research from seeming imposed, encourages active participation, and promotes better use of the results obtained to meet local needs, which in the long term translates into benefits on a larger scale.”

Women, knowledge, and conservation leadership

As part of our Women in Science blog series, we asked Narel to reflect on the role of women in ethnobotany and conservation.

“Women play a crucial and often underestimated role in environmental conservation due to a combination of knowledge, social roles, and leadership focused on long-term sustainability.”

In many Indigenous and local communities, women are primary guardians of natural resources and key transmitters of ecological knowledge. Botanical knowledge, craft traditions, and resource management practices are often passed between generations of women.

Although women remain underrepresented in leadership roles within conservation, Narel stresses that stronger representation leads to better outcomes, not only because women bring unique perspectives, but also because their work is often grounded in the well-being of families and future generations.

Photo credit: R. W. Bussmann

The future of ethnobotanical research

Looking ahead, Narel believes ethnobotany must adapt to rapidly changing social and technological landscapes.

“The most urgent priority would be to contextualize the approach and development of ethnobotanical research and considering the existence of digital and media tools that transform and influence the way knowledge is transmitted and learned.”

Today, community members increasingly access information through digital platforms, and researchers must also adapt to these evolving knowledge systems.

At the same time, she stresses the importance of returning information to the communities that share it and ensuring that research has tangible benefits beyond academic publications.

“The impact of this field must begin to be measured beyond publications.”

Because traditional knowledge is dynamic, Narel believes it should also be used as a tool to track long-term social and environmental change. Promoting botanical taxonomy within Indigenous communities can play an important role in this process. When local plant names are linked to preserved specimens that are properly documented and accessible, they become valuable long-term references for both communities and researchers.

Ultimately, she argues that ethnobotany must begin to evaluate the broader social relevance of its work.

“The social relevance of research must begin to be considered and evaluated: What is the applied impact of the results?”

Narel also notes that new government policies and funding priorities responding to global challenges such as climate change, migration, and biodiversity loss are increasingly shaping research agendas. These shifts are driving greater interest in local knowledge systems that have developed over long periods of time.

While many ethnobotanical studies have documented the loss of traditional knowledge, often linking it to biodiversity loss, far less attention has been given to the transformation, revitalization, and generation of new knowledge. As Narel concludes:

“These failures reflect how local epistemologies continue to be undervalued, ignoring the fact that local knowledge systems respond strongly to their culture, but mainly to their context. Global changes open up the opportunity to explore how knowledge is a tool for adaptation and transformation. But these changes, although maybe more pronounced now, have been part of the history of many cities where urban ethnobotany has developed and remains largely unexplored.”

Recommended resources

La etnobotánica de los Chácobo en el siglo XXI This community-authored book documents the plant knowledge of the Chácobo people of the Bolivian Amazon, covering the uses and cultural significance of more than 300 plant species. It is co-authored by those involved in the Chácobo Ethnobotanical Project and reflects a participatory, community-led approach to documenting and returning Indigenous knowledge.

Ethnobotany of the Mountain Regions Since 2019, Dr Paniagua Zambrana has co-led this major book series with Dr Rainer W. Bussmann. The series explores plant use across mountain regions worldwide, with volumes dedicated to the Andes, Central America, the Caucasus and Eastern Europe, Central Asia, the Himalayas, Australia, and Africa. Each volume integrates taxonomy, species distributions, and traditional uses.

Ethnobotany of the Caucasus (2nd edition) The most recent publication in the series, edited by Rainer W. Bussmann, Narel Y. Paniagua-Zambrana, Zaal Kikvidze, this eight-volume work spans nearly 6,400 pages and includes contributions from 44 authors across Europe and Asia. It documents more than 1,200 plant species, along with fungi and lichens, detailing their uses for food, medicine, crafts, and ritual practices. While focused on the Caucasus, it also traces global uses and related species worldwide, making it one of the most comprehensive references on plant use to date.

Together, these resources highlight ethnobotany as a collaborative, people-centered field that bridges science, culture, and conservation.