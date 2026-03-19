Frontiers and LIBER announce Gold Sponsorship to support the vision and mission of LIBER’s Strategy

Frontiers , the leading open access publisher, and LIBER , the Association of European Research Libraries, announce a new agreement, with Frontiers joining the LIBER sponsorship program as a Gold Sponsor.

LIBER fosters dialogue between Frontiers and a leading community of over 400 member libraries across Europe. Representing the interests of research libraries, their universities, and their researchers to enable world-class research, LIBER’s work is guided by strategic cycles, focusing on leading developments to get ahead of the changes happening in the research landscape. Through this sponsorship, LIBER welcomes the opportunity to connect and engage with an open access publisher with the shared commitment to stimulate researchers on their journey toward open access.

Frontiers continues to strengthen its relationship with the library community at a time when collaboration, transparency, and trust are more important than ever in a rapidly changing publishing environment. As a Gold Sponsor, Frontiers reiterates its commitment to working in close collaboration with the libraries to exchange experiences and best practices to help address the evolving needs of researchers and their institutions today and tomorrow.

Franck Vazquez, Director of Open Science at Frontiers, said:

“This agreement with LIBER reflects a shared belief that open science can only succeed through close collaboration across the research ecosystem. University libraries are key actors in this transformation, and strengthening our dialogue and cooperation with libraries has never been more important. Becoming a Gold Sponsor of LIBER is both a commitment and an opportunity to build the future of scholarly communication together. Since its founding, Frontiers has been an innovator in scholarly publishing, pioneering advances in publishing technology and the peer-review process, while remaining firmly committed to making science open, at scale.”

Kamila Markram, CEO and Co-founder of Frontiers, added:

“Frontiers has always sought to challenge conventions and innovate – whether through technology, peer review, or openness itself. LIBER is an important organization for strong libraries in Europe and an essential part of the European knowledge landscape. Collaborating with LIBER is a natural step in our mission to make research more transparent, more accessible, and more impactful for society. I look forward to celebrating that with the LIBER community at the LIBER Annual Conference 2026 in Trondheim and to meeting LIBER members in person to further these conversations and explore opportunities for further developments.”

Julien Roche, President of LIBER, commented:

“LIBER values sponsorships that are grounded in a commitment to open science. Frontiers’ support as a Gold Sponsor comes at a crucial time for research libraries, as we continue to advocate for openness, equity, innovation and sustainability in scholarly publishing, in an open dialogue with publishers and more broadly all the stakeholders. After successful collaborations in the past, including Frontiers as a central supporter of our flagship event, the LIBER Annual Conference in 2025, we look forward to embarking on this new journey.”

Giannis Tsakonas, Vice-President and President-elect of LIBER, added:

“Underpinned by LIBER and Frontiers commitments to open science, this collaboration provides an important platform for deepening collaborations between libraries and publishers. By working together, we can better address the challenges of the current publishing landscape and support researchers across Europe in the transition to open access.”

The collaboration reflects a mutual recognition of the central role that university and research libraries play in the evolving scholarly communication landscape. As open access and open science continue to reshape how research is disseminated, evaluated, and reused, research libraries are increasingly at the heart of this transition – supporting researchers, shaping policy, and enabling sustainable and tailored models for open scholarship. Through this sponsorship, Frontiers and LIBER aim to better support research libraries, researchers, and the broader open science community.

About LIBER

LIBER (Ligue des Bibliothèques Européennes de Recherche – Association of European Research Libraries) is the main network for research libraries in Europe. Founded in 1971, the association has grown to include over 400 research libraries in 40 countries. LIBER’s strategy for the period 2023-2027 outlines the main areas of focus, identifying top driving factors that will affect research libraries, including key topics such as Open Access, Copyright Reform, Digital Humanities, and Research Data Management. These strategic undertakings, along with LIBER’s diverse activities and advocacy work, help to maintain the association’s strong position in enabling world-class research.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is a leading research publisher on a mission to accelerate collaboration and discovery by making science open – enabling researchers to find the solutions we all need for healthy lives on a healthy planet. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and efficient and rigorous peer review, Frontiers community journals give experts in more than 1,700 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research. Through outreach work to build strong partnerships with businesses, policymakers, and educators, Frontiers leads the transition to open science.