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- Overheating lizards and vulnerable sharks: Here are Frontiers’ photo highlights of the month
Overheating lizards and vulnerable sharks: Here are Frontiers’ photo highlights of the month
At Frontiers, we bring some of the world’s best research to a global audience. But with tens of thousands of articles published each year, it’s impossible to see all that research in the same way scientists do. Here are some images that showcase some of the newest findings published in the last month.
Temperatures rising just 1°C drastically increases likeliness of lizard malformation
Heat stress can have dire consequences for unhatched Amazon lava lizards, a new Frontiers in Amphibian and Reptile Science study showed. Researchers incubated lizard eggs under thermal regimes mimicking natural nests and projected warming scenarios and documented a range of developmental abnormalities emerging directly during embryonic development.
Full article: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/amphibian-and-reptile-science/articles/10.3389/famrs.2026.1756660/full
Removing just 15 females of these sharks each year could threaten the entire population
Writing in Frontiers in Marine Science, researchers recently shared the results of remote stereo camera observations of pelagic thresher sharks in the Central Visayan Sea. It is the first attempt using stereo videography, a non-invasive method, to assess a vulnerable population of these sharks. Models indicated that one third of the mean fishing pressures observed on thresher sharks in nearby habitats would be sustainable for the sharks in the study region. Beyond this number, the removal of more thresher sharks would result in population decline.
Video: A male pelagic thresher shark circles around a cleaning station. Findings showed that removing more than 5.3% of the population or more than 15 to 18 females per year would likely result in a decline of the population. Credit: Gokgoz et al., 2026.
Full article: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/marine-science/articles/10.3389/fmars.2025.1696369/full
Gypsum sustains microbial life under extreme conditions – this could help us study Mars
In the south-east of Chile, terraces host relic gypsum, a sulfate mineral, in layered sedimentary formations, known as stromatolites, that were formed under extreme climates. This environment provides a natural analog for sedimentary rocks on Mars. In a recent Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences study, an international team of researchers investigated colonization and biosignatures of microbes growing inside fossilized gypsum layers – an approach that could help them understand the formation and preservation of environmental systems on Mars where sulfate plays a central role.
Full article: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/astronomy-and-space-sciences/articles/10.3389/fspas.2025.1693302/full
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