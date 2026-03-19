Overheating lizards and vulnerable sharks: Here are Frontiers’ photo highlights of the month

Credit left to right: Dillenburg et al., 2026; Tebes-Cayo et al., 2026; Gokgoz et al., 2026.

At Frontiers, we bring some of the world’s best research to a global audience. But with tens of thousands of articles published each year, it’s impossible to see all that research in the same way scientists do. Here are some images that showcase some of the newest findings published in the last month.

Temperatures rising just 1°C drastically increases likeliness of lizard malformation

Heat stress can have dire consequences for unhatched Amazon lava lizards, a new Frontiers in Amphibian and Reptile Science study showed. Researchers incubated lizard eggs under thermal regimes mimicking natural nests and projected warming scenarios and documented a range of developmental abnormalities emerging directly during embryonic development.

Examples of severe malformations caused by thermal stress. The white scale bars equal 1cm. Top left: an embryo with exencephaly and caudal torsion; top right: embryo with severe axial deformation and skeletal displacement; bottom left: embryo with exencephaly and pronounced cranial flattening; bottom right: embryo with extreme generalized malformation affecting the entire body. As reptile embryos cannot behaviorally escape extreme heat, this highlights how climate warming may affect the survival and long-term persistence of lizard populations in rapidly warming environments. Credit: Dillenburg et al.

Full article: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/amphibian-and-reptile-science/articles/10.3389/famrs.2026.1756660/full

Removing just 15 females of these sharks each year could threaten the entire population

Writing in Frontiers in Marine Science, researchers recently shared the results of remote stereo camera observations of pelagic thresher sharks in the Central Visayan Sea. It is the first attempt using stereo videography, a non-invasive method, to assess a vulnerable population of these sharks. Models indicated that one third of the mean fishing pressures observed on thresher sharks in nearby habitats would be sustainable for the sharks in the study region. Beyond this number, the removal of more thresher sharks would result in population decline.

Video: A male pelagic thresher shark circles around a cleaning station. Findings showed that removing more than 5.3% of the population or more than 15 to 18 females per year would likely result in a decline of the population. Credit: Gokgoz et al., 2026.

Full article: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/marine-science/articles/10.3389/fmars.2025.1696369/full

Gypsum sustains microbial life under extreme conditions – this could help us study Mars

In the south-east of Chile, terraces host relic gypsum, a sulfate mineral, in layered sedimentary formations, known as stromatolites, that were formed under extreme climates. This environment provides a natural analog for sedimentary rocks on Mars. In a recent Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences study, an international team of researchers investigated colonization and biosignatures of microbes growing inside fossilized gypsum layers – an approach that could help them understand the formation and preservation of environmental systems on Mars where sulfate plays a central role.

Pink arrows point to spherical, radiating aggregates of gypsum crystals observed in the lower part of stromatolitic sample from Salar de Pajonales in northern Chile. These structures illustrate gypsum mineralization associated with microbial biosignatures. Credit: Tebes-Cayo et al., 2026.

Full article: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/astronomy-and-space-sciences/articles/10.3389/fspas.2025.1693302/full

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