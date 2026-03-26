Frontiers’ Head of Editorial Ethics and Quality Assurance elected as a Trustee of COPE

Frontiers is proud to announce that Dr Marie Soulière , Head of Editorial Ethics and Quality Assurance, has been officially elected as a Trustee of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE).

Trustees are selected through an election process within COPE, underscoring the collective trust placed in Marie's expertise, leadership, and ongoing commitment to advancing ethical standards in scholarly publishing. Marie's election reflects her sustained contributions to publication ethics and quality.

Marie has helped shape rigorous editorial practices and foster greater integrity and transparency across research communication systems. During her three-year term from 2026 to 2029, she will continue to support COPE's mission to guide and elevate best practices in ethical publishing at a global scale.

Marie has served on COPE since 2020 as an elected Council Member, with her first significant contribution to the elaboration and writing of the discussion document on ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Decision Making’, helping shape recommendations on accountability, transparency, bias, and human oversight in the use of AI across publishing workflows. She chairs COPE’s papermill working group and recently led the development of the 2025 COPE and STM ( International Association of Scientific, Technical & Medical Publishers ) guides on guest-edited collections.

Marie has held positions with Frontiers across publishing, peer review, and research integrity since 2013. She now leads strategic publishing projects across departments and product platforms. She was heavily involved in developing Frontiers’ Artificial Intelligence Review Assistant (AIRA).

About Frontiers

Frontiers is a leading research publisher on a mission to accelerate collaboration and discovery by making science open – enabling researchers to find the solutions we all need for healthy lives on a healthy planet. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and efficient and rigorous peer review, Frontiers community journals give experts in more than 1,700 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research. Through outreach work to build strong partnerships with businesses, policymakers, and educators, Frontiers leads the transition to open science.