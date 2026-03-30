Frontiers integrates with OA Switchboard to streamline open access workflows

Lausanne, March 30, 2026 — Frontiers, a leading open access publisher, today announced its integration with OA Switchboard, a global initiative that simplifies the exchange of open access publication data between publishers, institutions, and funders.

This integration automates metadata sharing and reduces the administrative work around open access workflows. By connecting with institutional and funder systems through OA Switchboard's infrastructure, Frontiers enables more efficient and transparent open access operations.

As open access publishing expands, many institutions face fragmented workflows and inconsistent reporting requirements. OA Switchboard provides neutral, interoperable infrastructure that connects systems across publishers, libraries, institutions, and funders.

Key benefits for institutions and consortia:

Automated, standardized metadata exchange between stakeholders

Reduced manual processing and email-based administration

Faster verification of open access eligibility and entitlements

Improved reporting accuracy and compliance tracking

Enhanced support for funder mandates

Tom Thayer, Director of Institutional Partnerships at Frontiers, highlighted:

"Open access requires transparent, reliable systems that support the entire research ecosystem. By integrating with OA Switchboard, we're reducing complexity for our institutional partners and supporting scalable open access models."

For libraries and research institutions, this integration provides clearer oversight of open access agreements, reduced administrative burden, and more consistent workflows.

Yvonne Campfens, Executive Director at OA Switchboard, said:

"We're delighted to welcome Frontiers to the OA Switchboard network. This integration is a strong step toward the kind of seamless, scalable infrastructure the open access community needs to thrive."

And Frontiers Senior Product Manager, Hélder da Silva, added:

"Building this integration was about making open access simpler and more reliable for everyone involved. We wanted to ensure our institutional partners spend less time on administration and more time focusing on what matters: supporting their researchers."

OA Switchboard connectivity is available now as part of Frontiers' Institutional Partnerships program. For more information, contact institutions@frontiersin.org .

About Frontiers

Frontiers is one of the world’s largest and most impactful research publishers, dedicated to making peer-reviewed, quality-certified science openly accessible. With more than three million researchers collaborating across 222 community-led journals covering 1,700 academic disciplines, we provide researchers with a trusted, cutting-edge, AI-powered open science platform to rigorously review their work and maximize the dissemination of their discoveries. As an open access pioneer, we actively drive the global transition to open science, working with researchers, universities, educators, policymakers, and businesses. Learn more at frontiersin.org.

About OA Switchboard

OA Switchboard is a neutral, not-for-profit initiative providing shared infrastructure for the exchange of open access publication data. By connecting publishers, institutions, libraries, and funders through a single interoperable platform, OA Switchboard eliminates fragmented, manual workflows and replaces them with standardized, automated communication. Founded to support the growing complexity of the open access landscape, OA Switchboard enables all stakeholders to share accurate, timely metadata, reducing administrative burden and improving transparency across the research publishing ecosystem. Learn more at oaswitchboard.org.