Frontiers Research Foundation signs multilateral declaration at One Health Summit to advance open data sharing for healthy lives on a healthy planet

Photo credit: One Europe for Global Health

The Frontiers Research Foundation endorsed a landmark international Declaration of Intent to expedite data sharing for One Health, reinforcing its commitment to open science and interoperable, AI-ready open data management.

Announced at the One Health Summit convened by French President Emmanuel Macron in Lyon, the One Health Data Convergence Declaration of Intent sets out a shared framework to make existing and future research data across human, animal, plant, and environmental domains interoperable and coherent to provide holistic actionable outcomes. It aims to unlock data for the benefit of One Sustainable Health for All, emphasizing interoperability, shared standards, and collaboration. It encourages cooperation across existing systems rather than creating new systems.

This Declaration of Intent was initiated by ANSES (French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety) through its Green Data for Health Hub, and was prepared through extensive mobilization of international networks of the One Sustainable Health for All Foundation. Frontiers has been an active partner of the One Sustainable Health for All Foundation since August 2025, through a mission-driven strategic partnership .

Aligning with long-established open science principles, including FAIR and CARE, the Declaration of Intent also aims to balance access to data with legal and ethical safeguards. Signatories call for an international commitment to improve data interoperability, strengthen links across subject areas, and develop practical use cases that demonstrate the impact of data convergence.

In signing the Declaration, the Foundation draws on the expertise of Frontiers ’ global leadership in open science publishing. In particular, the Foundation brings Frontiers’ experience in developing the landmark FAIR² Data Management service to the initiative, designed to help researchers make their data AI-ready, reusable at scale, and compliant with their institutions’ copyright, sharing, and access mandates. In this way, Frontiers offers practical solutions to directly address the problem that the Declaration aims to address: vast volumes of data already exist but remain fragmented, disconnected, and underused.

The Frontiers Research Foundation and Frontiers look forward to contributing knowledge on AI-ready data to help the Declaration of Intent partners put One Health principles into action.

Dr Franck Vazquez , Director of Open Science at Frontiers; coordinator of the Frontiers Research Foundation–One Sustainable Health for All Foundation partnership; and co-chair of the “One Digital Health” International Working Group for the One Sustainable Health for All Foundation, commented on the signing of the Declaration of Intent:

“The One Health Summit brings together a large breadth of institutions and like-minded groups and individuals who share the understanding of the significance and benefits of the One Health approach across society. The Frontiers Research Foundation’s founding mission is to ensure we all can live healthy lives on a healthy planet. One Health is built on interconnectedness, and its success depends on collaboration. We look forward to working with signatories of the Declaration of Intent to make this vision a reality.”

Benoit Miribel , President of the One Sustainable Health for All Foundation, noted:

“The One Sustainable Health for All Foundation brings together experts from around the world wishing to make One Health a reality. There are no barriers to collaboration between countries and continents for such an ambition, and all data experts of the network were eager to contribute to the preparation of the Declaration so that it may lead to realistic actions, and improve health monitoring and prevention for all life on the planet.”

A complementary Civil Society Position Statement was also signed by the Frontiers Research Foundation on the occasion of the Presidential One Health Summit. These underscore the urgency of implementation, highlight the interconnected crises of climate, biodiversity, food systems, and health, and call for stronger accountability and inclusion.

About the Frontiers Research Foundation

The Frontiers Research Foundation is a not-for-profit organization based in Switzerland, which was founded by Kamila and Henry Markram, neuroscientists from the Swiss Federal Institute for Technology (EPFL). It raises funds to support programs that accelerate scientific solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet.

About the One Sustainable Health for All Foundation

The One Sustainable Health for All Foundation was created on 1 September 2020 in Lyon, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It aims to promote dialogue and innovative projects between public and private partners in favor of one sustainable health for all. This is a worldwide collaborative and inclusive action aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 2030). Since 4 July 2024, the One Sustainable Health for All Foundation has been under the aegis of Institut Pasteur.