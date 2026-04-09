Frontiers in Science: Halting and reversing biodiversity loss by 2030 critical to avoid disastrous effects on human well-being

Image: Flathead River Valley in Fall, copyright Harvey Locke

Immediate call for global action to shift world towards a “nature positive” approach is published in Frontiers in Science.

Halting and reversing the global decline in biodiversity is now urgent to avoid destabilizing the Earth’s vital systems that support human well-being. That’s the stark message of a new paper published in Frontiers in Science.

The authors warn that without protecting remaining intact biomes and ecosystems, climate and development goals will be impossible to achieve. It calls for an urgent paradigm shift towards a “nature positive” future wherein humanity goes beyond current biodiversity frameworks, which the authors argue are fragmented, and prioritizes nature positive goals as highly as climate and human development ones.

“To move toward stabilizing our Earth system, we need to adopt a unified nature positive approach to global environmental goals and governance. This means global agreements for human development, the climate, biodiversity, and the ocean,” said lead author and renowned Canadian conservationist Harvey Locke, Vice Chair for Nature Positive, IUCN World Commission on Protected Areas.

Human-driven decline in biodiversity is contributing to a rapid unravelling of the Earth system—disrupting the natural processes that are essential for human societies to flourish.

For example, nature loss drives growing risks to human health, including greater infectious disease spread linked to ecosystem disruption as well as negative impacts on mental health. The authors also describe how rainfall patterns vital to agriculture and water supplies are profoundly affected by biodiversity.

“We must act now to halt and reverse the loss of nature by 2030 toward achieving an integrated equitable, nature positive, and carbon neutral future,” said Locke.

Read and download the article

Enhancing biodiversity conservation

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF)—adopted at COP15 in 2022—calls for halting and reversing biodiversity loss by 2030 but, the researchers say, it pays scant attention to natural processes.

The paper includes a rigorous assessment of current GBF targets and identifies key gaps—including limited attention to large-scale natural processes such as biome function, hydrology, and species migration. It then outlines the specific actions and metrics needed to achieve biodiversity conservation in synergy with climate stabilization, securing freshwater systems, ocean conservation and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To deliver on the nature positive goal by 2030, the authors argue for first preventing the loss of intact areas wherever they are found. Co-author Prof Johan Rockström, joint director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) in Germany, said: “Achieving climate and development goals is simply impossible without keeping nature intact. Our findings emphasize the vital importance of immediately halting the loss of remaining intact biomes and ecosystems, which are irreplaceable and cannot be quickly restored. And then in parallel, reverse species extinction risk and accelerate nature restoration efforts, which take more time.”

In particular, delays in halting tropical forest loss can increase the risk of large-scale ecological shifts that cannot be reversed. For species migration, protecting stopovers and movement corridors and reducing preventable hazards in human-dominated landscapes is crucial.

Prioritizing Indigenous and local knowledge

The paper emphasizes the importance of embedding Indigenous and local knowledge systems alongside empirical scientific methods to ensure effective and equitable conservation outcomes.

The paper’s scientific conclusions align with traditional Indigenous perceptions of the world. Co-author Prof Leroy Little Bear from University of Lethbridge in Canada explained: “From an Indigenous point of view, our very being as Homo sapiens is inextricably linked to the totality of the environment—including but not limited to the land, animals, plant life, the observable cosmos, and the spiritual and ecological aspects of the environment.

“Indigenous knowledge and practices inherently reflect what Western science calls ‘biotic and abiotic processes’ and are rooted in a deep sense of responsibility to the living world. Incorporating traditional knowledge systems is therefore an essential component of realizing nature positive ambitions.”

Global goals for nature

The authors argue that nature positive goals be prioritized as highly as global climate and human development goals. Co-author Prof Raina K. Plowright from Cornell University, USA said: “Global policies to protect intact nature and restore damaged ecosystems should be prioritized to the same extent as climate action under the Paris Agreement and the SDGs for human development.

“Prioritizing nature is essential for reducing the infectious disease spread and protecting human health globally. It is the only practical way to ensure that the 21st century progresses toward health, peace, prosperity, stability, and natural beauty.”

Achieving nature positive goals will require economic systems that operate within the limits of natural processes, conserve species and ecosystems, and equitably support human development, argue the authors.

Delivering this vision, the paper concludes, will depend on both effective conservation measures and a social and economic environment that shifts production and consumption away from nature-negative activities and towards positive outcomes.

This includes transformations in the way businesses operate and report their nature-related risks and dependencies. It also calls for innovative financial incentives to make nature investable, as well as coordinated governance that is both equitable and inclusive of local communities and Indigenous peoples. Locke concluded: “Too often biodiversity is seen as a ‘nice-to-have’ luxury that takes second place to so-called ‘real world’ concerns about the economy and human development. We show that this is a fundamental misunderstanding of reality. Biodiversity at all scales is integral to the functioning of the planet (including the climate system and freshwater). It is therefore both vital to human well-being, and the context for all economic activity.”

--

The paper defines biodiversity across three scales: species, ecosystems, and large-scale natural processes that involve biotic and abiotic interactions such as hydrology and the climate system that are essential aspects of the Earth system.

The article is part of the Frontiers in Science multimedia article hub 'Nature Positive: restoring Earth system stability'. The hub features an explainer , editorial , viewpoint , two policy outlooks , and a version of the article for kids , from other eminent experts: Andrew Gonzalez (McGill University, Canada), Prof Carlos Alfredo Joly (Brazilian Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, Brazil), Marco Lambertini (Nature Positive Initiative, Switzerland), and Dr Isaac Rutenberg and Dr Éliane Ubalijoro and colleagues (Center for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry, Kenya).

About

Frontiers in Science is Frontiers’ multidisciplinary, open-access journal focused on transformational science to accelerate solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet.

The journal publishes a select number of exceptional peer-reviewed lead articles invited from internationally renowned researchers, whose work addresses key global challenges in human and planetary health. Each lead article is enriched by a diverse hub of content that extends its reach and impact across society – from researchers and policymakers to lay audiences and kids.

For more information, visit www.frontiersin.org/science and follow @FrontScience on X, Frontiers in Science on LinkedIn, and @Frontiers on Bluesky.

REPUBLISHING GUIDELINES: Open access and sharing research is part of Frontiers’ mission. Unless otherwise noted, you can republish articles posted in the Frontiers news site—as long as you include a link back to the original research. Selling the articles is not allowed.