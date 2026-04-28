Ann-Beth Nygaard Møller - Maternal health does not exist in isolation: Creating a future where pregnancy and childbirth are safe, dignified, and equitable

Authors: Jennifer Broderick and Brittney Abernathy

World Health Day 2026 shines a spotlight on the intersection of science and global well-being, with this year’s theme, “Together for health. Stand with science.” The day calls for greater research, collaboration, and accountability in improving health outcomes, goals that sit at the heart of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. Within SDG 3, target 3.1 sets a clear benchmark: reduce the global maternal mortality ratio to fewer than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030, a target the world remains far from reaching.

To mark the day, we spoke with Dr Ann-Beth Nygaard Møller, an independent researcher affiliated with the University of Gothenburg , whose career reflects both scientific rigor and the growing recognition that maternal health is a matter of human rights. Her work explores how data systems, quality of care, and global collaboration can be strengthened to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

Over more than two decades, Ann-Beth has contributed to global monitoring efforts and the development of tools and databases that help countries better understand reproductive, maternal, newborn, and adolescent health. She has worked with NGOs and the World Health Organization across low- and middle-income countries, and continues to advocate for accountability, better measurement, and health systems that place women at the center.

Photo credit: Ann-Beth Nygaard Møller

A journey from nursing, to nutrition, to maternal health

Ann-Beth’s path into reproductive and maternal health began long before she entered the world of research and international organizations. It emerged from early encounters with women’s health challenges, the perspective of being a woman, and a persistent curiosity about why some women thrive during pregnancy and childbirth, while others face preventable risks.

Her career started in Denmark, where she trained as a nurse in her early twenties. During her first years in practice, she worked closely with patients in hospital settings, but after about two and a half years she realized the role wasn’t quite where her interests lay.

A small observation became a turning point. She noticed that many patients, already unwell and with limited appetite, were unable to eat the food being served. She remembers thinking:

“If I was a patient, I was sick, not having too much appetite… I would not be able to eat the food that you serve.”

That disconnect between care delivery and patients’ real needs drew her toward nutrition. She went on to train as a clinical dietitian and began working as a nutritionist, roles that grounded her in the realities of care, from conversations at the bedside to the structural barriers that shape health and the profound impact of respectful, evidence-based support.

From there, she moved into public health with NGOs and the World Health Organization, working on nutrition and public health programs with women, children, and adolescents across low- and middle-income countries. Those experiences made it impossible to ignore the global inequities in health and inspired her to move deeper into global health research.

Her Master of Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine opened the door to that research, and her PhD in Medicine at the University of Gothenburg deepened her commitment to understanding maternal health through rigorous data, measurement, and systems thinking. Her work has reinforced her conviction that better data and clearer definitions are essential for preventing maternal deaths and improving outcomes for women, newborns, and their families.

Pregnancy, whilst natural, has never been without risk

For Ann-Beth, her motivation to work in maternal health research comes from the stark reality that, although maternal mortality has been on the global agenda for centuries, too little has changed. Sharing a quote from 1988, Professor Mahmoud Fathallah articulates well the important social-political context of maternal deaths: “women are not dying because of diseases we cannot treat. They are dying because societies have yet to make the decision that their lives are worth saving.”

This quote is particularly important for illustrating that, for most of human history, pregnancy was one of the most dangerous experiences a woman could face. Only in the last hundred years have we seen dramatic improvements in survival thanks to skilled midwifery care providers, antibiotics, safe surgery, and the ability to manage complications that once meant certain death. But globally, the story is far from over.

“We still have far to go to ensure that no woman’s life is lost in the process of giving life.”

World Health Day is a perfect time to reflect on reproductive and maternal health. Last year’s World Health Day marked the beginning of a year-long campaign on maternal and newborn health. The campaign was titled “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,” and urged governments and the health community to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and to prioritize women’s longer-term health and well-being.

To support the campaign, Ann-Beth and colleagues published a report that presented internationally comparable global, regional and country-level estimates and trends for maternal mortality between 2000 and 2023. The latest estimates from the United Nations Maternal Mortality Estimation Inter-Agency Group indicate that, in 2023, more than 700 women died every day from preventable causes linked to pregnancy and childbirth – equivalent to roughly one death every two minutes. The estimates further highlight that 160,000 women died from preventable maternal causes in fragile and conflict-affected settings, representing 6 in 10 maternal deaths globally, even though these countries account for only about 1 in 10 live births worldwide. Put simply, a woman living in a conflict-affected country faces around five times the risk of dying from maternal causes in each pregnancy compared to a woman in a stable country.

The efforts of World Health Day 2025 are further supported by Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. Central to this is SDG target 3.1: “By 2030, reduce the global maternal mortality ratio (MMR) to less than 70 per 100 000 live births.” Unfortunately, Ann-Beth reflects that the world is far off track, with our current global MMR being 197 in 2023. To reach SDG target 3.1, the world must achieve an average annual reduction of 14.8% between 2024 and 2030, a pace that Ann-Beth shared is unprecedented when compared to historical trends.

“Improving maternal health requires more than isolated interventions - it demands political will, sustained investment, and health systems that truly place women at the center.”

When considering the global challenge we face in our attempts to reduce maternal mortality, Ann-Beth stressed that the gap is not simply a statistical challenge; it reflects deep structural inequities in access, quality, and accountability across health systems. Countries that have made progress share a common foundation: they treat maternal health as a national priority, backed by stable domestic financing rather than short-term external support.

“When governments commit politically and financially, real change becomes possible.”

A roadmap for reducing maternal mortality

Despite clear statistical reporting and global concerns about maternal mortality ratios and falling birth rates, countries are slow to adapt strategies that adequately address the failures of our current maternal health care systems. Speaking from both lived experience and academic research, Ann-Beth shared her recommendations for chartering change in maternal health. These included:

Strong primary health care systems , including well supported midwifery-led services, are essential to reducing maternal mortality by expanding access to timely, high-quality care.

Reliable referral systems , with functioning transport, clear communication, and equipped emergency facilities, are vital for managing complications quickly and effectively.

High-quality data , supported by robust civil registration and vital statistics and maternal death surveillance systems, are essential for better decision-making and accountability.

Addressing inequities – reducing maternal mortality requires targeted efforts to reach the poorest women, adolescents, rural communities, and others who face discrimination and barriers to care.

Strengthening emerging obstetric and newborn care so facilities can respond effectively to the leading causes of maternal death.

Respectful maternity care as a non-negotiable to ensure dignity, trust, and access to safe, evidence-based treatment for every woman.

Most crucially, Ann-Beth stressed that maternal health does not exist in isolation. Nutrition, education, gender equality, transportation, and social protection all shape a woman’s ability to survive pregnancy and childbirth. Ann-Beth also emphasized that, as humanitarian crises, climate-related shocks and funding cuts become more frequent, countries must be prepared to maintain essential services even in the most fragile settings. When concluding her roadmap, Ann-Beth reflected that these strategies are not new, but they require commitment, national leadership, vision, coordination and systems that function effectively, build to support the needs of women, newborns, and families.

“They require commitment, national leadership, vision, coordination and systems that function effectively.”

Contributing to a global effort

Reflecting on her career, Ann-Beth is especially proud of her contribution to the global effort to improve maternal and newborn health outcomes. A central part of her work has focused on strengthening the measurement and monitoring of maternal and newborn morbidity and mortality, and on generating globally comparable estimates that countries can rely on when their own data systems are limited or incomplete.

This estimation work has enabled countries with weak health information systems to use data more effectively, to inform policies, shape programs, and direct resources to where they are needed most. At the same time, she has supported countries in strengthening the quality of their own data on maternal and newborn outcomes, helping to build more robust information that can guide action and ultimately save lives.

A powerful example of how multilateral cooperation has shaped this work comes from the global collaboration on maternal mortality monitoring. Through close partnership with the World Health Organization, United Nations agencies, academic institutions, and country teams, Ann-Beth and her colleagues were able to develop shared tools, harmonize definitions, and build global consensus on how maternal deaths should be classified and reported.

This collective effort ensured that countries were not working in isolation but were supported by a coordinated international network committed to improving data quality, comparability, and ultimately the understanding of why women die. It demonstrated the strength of collaboration: when multiple partners align around a common goal, the impact reaches far beyond what any single institution could achieve alone.

For Ann-Beth, the work has never lost its meaning.

“I have never once regretted choosing this field. It has been both meaningful and deeply rewarding.”

She encourages young people with an interest in women’s health to consider a career in the field, whether they trained as midwives, nurses, doctors, or come from related disciplines. The need is enormous, she says, and so is the purpose.

My path is still evolving, but my mission remains unchanged

Ann-Beth’s journey to maternal health research was not linear. It is routed in a foundation of health care, shaped and guided by education as a nurse and clinical dietician.

When looking to the future, Ann-Beth’s long-term goal is to contribute to a world where no woman or newborn dies from preventable causes, and where every country has the data, systems, and capacity to ensure safe, respectful care for all. To achieve this will require efforts that continue strengthening our global understanding of maternal and newborn health.

Throughout our conversation, Ann-Beth emphasized that it is never too late to strengthen your competencies or take your career in a new direction. Although one of the most senior students during her PhD studies, Ann-Beth sees her return to education as one of the best decisions she ever made. Learning does not have an age limit and bringing in diverse experiences, perspectives, and stages of life brings many benefits to maternal and newborn health.

Accountability is key

Asked what single message she would want a policymaker to take away from her work, Ann-Beth does not hesitate.

“Accountability, respect of human rights. Those are the main keywords I would really like to highlight.”

Maternal health challenges vary across regions, but they are united by underlying issues of inequality and access. In some countries, declining birth rates are a growing concern for policymakers. In others, particularly in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, women still face high fertility rates alongside limited access to contraception and essential healthcare. In these settings, preventable maternal deaths remain a daily reality.

Despite these differing contexts, Ann-Beth sees common threads. Human rights issues persist in every setting, she says, and so do gaps in accountability among decision-makers. The problems may look different from country to country, but the failure to fully uphold women’s rights cuts across all of them.

For Ann-Beth, accountability is not an abstract principle. It means governments committing politically and financially to maternal health. It means investing in the midwives, nurses, and community health workers who form the backbone of care. And it means ensuring that every woman, regardless of where she lives, can access safe, respectful, and evidence-based support during pregnancy and childbirth.

Her ambition, she says, is simple but profound: that the work being done today will help create a future where pregnancy and childbirth are safe, dignified, and equitable everywhere.

“If my career can play even a small part in moving the world closer to that vision, it will have been more than worth it.”