“Trusted science must be the lighthouse in the storm”

Ilaria Capua in conversation with:

Eleonora Colangelo, Policy Lead at Frontiers

Giacomo Cecot, Journal Manager at Frontiers in Veterinary Science

Ilaria Lopez Journal Manager at Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology

Pioneer of open data sharing in infectious disease research, Ilaria Capua reflects on how the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped public trust in science, why health systems remain vulnerable to future crises, and what must change if we are to move from reaction to prevention. Capua argues that the next five years will be decisive for connecting health, sustainability, and scientific openness.

On Preparedness — Five Years On

You argued during COVID-19 that Europe needed a real pre-pandemic plan for new viruses, and that preparedness depended on acting early and in a coordinated way. Five years later, where do you think public health systems are still most exposed, and what concerns you most about the current state of preparedness?

Public health is now in a markedly worse condition than it was before the pandemic. Major investments into global public health have been cut back or are on hold. That weakens the entire system, because epidemics and pandemics are global by definition.

This affects not only how people perceive public health, but also the networks of expertise we rely on, which no longer function as they once did. We have also genuinely frustrated our public health professionals; hospitals and research institutions are suffering, and will suffer more.

Europe has an enormous budgetary challenge. The decision to rearm Europe will inevitably draw resources away from other sectors, including research and healthcare. Political momentum behind the Green Deal is faltering, despite overwhelming evidence that climate change, pollution, and environmental degradation are already major drivers of disease. Now is exactly the wrong time to abandon it, also as it is clear that Europe must reduce fossil fuel dependency in a supply-limited global environment.

We are worse prepared now than when COVID broke - trust has collapsed, vaccine hesitancy has reshaped policy thinking, and global scientific capacity is shrinking. Europe risks losing access to a significant share of the world’s diagnostic and research capacity for emerging pathogens. It must therefore urgently consolidate and strengthen its own infrastructure, expertise, and repositories of reference material. These investments are modest compared with other budgetary priorities, yet they are existential for global health security.

On Pandemic Preparedness and Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology

How can cellular biology and infection microbiology contribute more directly to pandemic preparedness, rather than remaining focused primarily on outbreak response?

High-containment research capacity remains a critical part of global preparedness, and any reduction in that capacity has consequences for the wider health security landscape. Expertise in running and maintaining high-security laboratories is highly specialised and takes years to build. It is therefore essential that this knowledge is sustained and renewed across generations.

What Europe has in terms of high-security laboratories must be fortified, solidified, and renewed where needed. There is also a strong case for expanding and coordinating repositories of reference materials and pathogen resources, so that diagnostic and research systems remain robust, connected, and ready to respond. We need to know what we have and where it is.

And we should make one thing abundantly clear: Europe is focused on the public good. That must become a priority in the communication sphere, because we can no longer afford to keep citizens out of the conversation. The rise of populism has completely polarised public opinion, which is incompatible with managing systemic health threats. People need to understand why these infrastructures matter, how data and biological materials are governed, and how they contribute to collective resilience. Without that broader social legitimacy, it becomes far harder to build the long-term support that preparedness requires.

Circular Health at Scale

What would a practical policy agenda look like around Circular Health for universities, governments, and scientific institutions? And what role can an open-access scholarly publisher play in accelerating this transition?

Science has continued to generate vast amounts of new knowledge since the development of One Health in the 1960s, and the picture we face today no longer fits within the original One Health framework alone.

The One Health paradigm cannot be limited to the biological relationships between humans, animals, and the environment – a point we made in a recent paper in The Lancet. Many other factors also shape health outcomes, and they are not purely biological. As I outlined in my first book on Circular Health, what’s missing is the systematic integration of social sciences and humanities into this framework and dovetailing efforts into the UN sustainability roadmap. We cannot move forward efficiently without this reshaping. The first issue is, as ever, trust. You can develop the most effective vaccine, but if people do not trust it, it will fail. That is why the social sciences are not optional, but have become foundational. Second, health policy must be structurally integrated with sustainability policy. Circular Health offers a broader approach framework to do so, bringing in not only environmental and biomedical perspectives but also communication, historical understanding, and other forms of expertise. Third, institutions need to open up to citizen engagement and citizen science as structural components of health policy. People already generate data continuously through their environments, behaviours, and exposures. Circular Health sees citizens not as passive recipients of advice but as active contributors to health knowledge and resilience.

As for the role of a publishers, scientific publishing is going through a period of profound transformation - there is a need for publishers like Frontiers to be brave and embrace new ideas. The challenges we face are evolving rapidly. A publisher that backs bold, interdisciplinary thinking is not simply keeping pace with change. It is shaping the solution.

Science Communication

What does good science communication look like when the issue is systemic and slow-moving, such as antimicrobial resistance or climate-linked health risks?

Science communication must happen.

But it is not about transferring complexity wholesale to the public. It is about making scientific knowledge digestible, relevant, and actionable. This is not only a question of how you communicate, but also of how you package communication: small, digestible, one idea at a time, consistently and over the long term. That is what effective communication requires.

Long lectures? Stop. Concepts pitched far beyond the frame of reference of the average young person? Stop. Communication needs to be rewired. And this is not just a question of formats: it is about building a different kind of relationship between science and society.

Crucially, good science communication must also engage with values and emotions. Post-truth politics have shown that people respond more readily to stories and emotional resonance that to data alone. Ignoring this reality does not protect science; it weakens it. The challenge is to recognize this context without ever compromising scientific rigour.

Key Question — Italy’s Open Science Future

What should Italy’s next Open Science strategy look like after 2027 if it wants to turn openness into a real strength for research, policy, and society?

Italy was an early innovator in Open Access, and it has kept performing well compared to countries where the closed model has become predominant. Italy also has an Open Science strategy running until 2027. We are now at the point of defining a new chapter.

And what that new chapter needs is a new narrative centred on open research data, their interoperability and reuse. We are no longer operating in the same environment as before. Open Access and Open Science need to be reframed in this new context, with their multiple advantages made explicit and relevant to the moment.

But beyond narrative: Italy should not be a passive actor. We have benefited immensely, as Italians, from the accessibility of information. And the entire Circular Health paradigm functions only if trusted information is accessible. How can you translate sustainable development goals into real policy actions without the data on which to base your strategy?

Open Science is not a technical compliance exercise - it is a civilisational choice which counteracts the rising concern on data sovereignty.

On Frontiers in Veterinary Science

What kinds of content, themes, or research questions would you most like to see in Frontiers in Veterinary Science to better engage veterinarians and reach into public health and environmental policy?

Frontiers in Veterinary Science reaches academic researchers but also practitioners, which is quite unusual for a scientific journal. Practitioners don’t always have the time or opportunity to engage with scientific literature in depth. The direction of the journal should be towards engagement at the frontline of care: practitioners whose daily work has clear implications for public health. I envision a recurring format that distils the most important developments in a given area into a form that busy practitioners can use.

I would also point to the Choosing Wisely movement, which is now expanding into questions of environmental impact. Every unnecessary test carries a footprint: energy use, materials, waste, and downstream environmental effects. Veterinary practice is part of that wider conversation. So content should help clinicians think not only about efficacy and appropriateness, but also about sustainability and systemic impact.

A Call to Action

If you could leave researchers, policymakers, and publishers with one priority action to strengthen global health resilience over the next decade, what would it be?

Establish permanent, open-ended working groups on priority topics (emerging pathogens and pandemics, AMR, effects of climate change) that survive political cycles; infrastructure that, whatever happens politically, can carry scientific thought and action forward, grounding that action in science and in public good.

Health resilience cannot depend on who holds power at any given moment. Without continuity, coordination, and trust, we will remain trapped in a cycle of crisis response rather than prevention. In key domains, scientific solidity must be perennial. The lighthouse must stay lit, regardless of the weather.

About Ilaria Capua

Ilaria Capua is Senior Fellow of Global Health at Johns Hopkins University, School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) Europe. A Member of the European Academy of Sciences, she is a Full Professor and former Director of the One Health Centre of Excellence at the University of Florida. An award-winning scientist with more than thirty years in veterinary virology, she has directed laboratories of international stature, served as an elected representative in the Italian Parliament (2013–2016), and pioneered the open sharing of genetic data on zoonotic viruses. She conceived the Circular Health framework in 2019 and has authored more than 230 publications in peer-reviewed journals, as well as several scientific and popular books on zoonotic viruses and health systems. She is a renowned public speaker, has published over 10 books for the general public and is a columnist for mainstream Italian newspapers.