AI in Research: When does AI use become misconduct?

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AI use in research is now the norm, but the boundaries of acceptable use remain unclear. Now, Simone Ragavooloo, Frontiers' research integrity portfolio manager, offers a framework to help distinguish between acceptable use, negligent misuse, and deliberate misconduct.

Our recent ‘Unlocking AI’s untapped potential: responsible innovation in research and publishing’ whitepaper found that AI use in research is increasing rapidly year on year, with many feeling a pressure to adopt AI or risk being left behind. Shared norms for using it responsibly, however, are still catching up.

At the same time, confidence in whether AI is being used responsibly remains uneven. In our survey, 71% of respondents were concerned about misuse of AI tools, with 53% of researchers stating they had observed what they believe to be ’AI misuse‘ by peers.

This point is of critical importance; researchers are adopting tools faster than they are confident in how to use them. If trust in the academic record is to be maintained, the research community needs clearer and more consistent ways to distinguish responsible use from the spectrum of poor practice, low to high risk misuse, and serious misconduct with intent to deceive.

What is AI misuse?

The phrase ’AI misuse‘ is now used widely, but often loosely. It can refer to very different behavior: from uncritical reliance on AI outputs, to missing disclosure, to fabricated references, to deliberate deception.

Crucially, what researchers label as misuse is applied inconsistently across the research community. It is used to encompass both deliberate misconduct (e.g. intentional fabrication or deception) and poor or unsafe practices (e.g. uncritical reliance on AI outputs without appropriate validation). This conflation is not harmless: when intentional deception and honest mistakes are treated as the same problem, we lose the ability to respond appropriately, weakening policies and punitive actions, distorting accountability, and undermining effective training.

Without a shared definition of AI misuse, views on consequences are becoming polarized.

With no shared definition of AI misuse, there follows no agreement on how it should be addressed. This ambiguity is reflected in our survey findings, where views were highly polarized, ranging from zero-tolerance approaches to more pragmatic calls for transparency:

“If an author is found to be using AI, they should be permanently blacklisted from journal publication.”

“Use of AI in writing manuscripts and generating figures should face harsh punishment e.g. ban from publishing in a journal.”

At the same time, others raised concerns about unintentional misuse and the significance of disclosure:

“Criminalization of AI should be restricted to undisclosed use. Allow AI tools for publishers, authors, and reviewers with proper guidelines and transparency and flag unintended use.”

“‘Accidental’ plagiarism is a very serious problem, since researchers do not necessarily know the true origins of the ideas they present.”

And more recently, proposals have emerged advocating sanctions such as temporary bans up to one year for issues like hallucinated references, demonstrating the shift toward punitive responses, even where intent may be unclear.

In day-to-day reality, AI-related issues (like any form of misconduct) can range from unintended errors due to malpractice to deliberate and harmful deceit with intent.

Some existing frameworks already recognize that conduct can sit on a spectrum. For example, work by Sabina Alam at Taylor & Francis where figure 3 presents misconduct on a spectrum - from unintentional errors to deliberate fraud, but in discussions about AI, those distinctions are often flattened into a single category.

A practical spectrum of AI use in research

Simple scales based on intent alone are not enough. Intent to deceive can be difficult to determine, especially in early-stage or poorly documented cases. But impact alone is not enough either. Some harmful behavior may have limited visible effects at first, while an unintended mistake can still cause serious damage.

A robust assessment, therefore, requires consideration of both intent and impact - alongside the context in which the behavior occurred - to distinguish between error, misuse, and misconduct in a consistent and proportionate way.

The following framework offers a way to distinguish between acceptable use, negligent misuse, and deliberate misconduct.

The spectrum of AI use from responsible use of low risk misuse, high-risk misuse and serious misconduct with intent to deceive. Image: Frontiers

Responsible use

Responsible AI use means using AI with appropriate human oversight, verification, and accountability.

This includes:

transparency about how AI was used, where disclosure is required

verification of AI-generated outputs, references, data summaries, or images

clear human responsibility for the final work

attention to bias, inclusion, privacy, and data protection

keeping up to date with journal, institutional, and sector guidance.

These principles are widely agreed already (refer to key sources and governing bodies and our AI guidelines BE WISE framework.)

Misuse / malpractice (inappropriate or negligent use)

AI misuse is defined here as inappropriate, careless, or negligent use of AI where there is no clear intent to deceive. This includes:

including AI-generated text without proper review

citing unverified or fabricated references

relying on outputs that introduce inaccuracies or bias

repeated use of AI without sufficient oversight or professional judgment

failing to disclose AI assistance where disclosure is expected.

Not all misuse has the same consequences. Some cases are low risk and correctable, such as isolated errors that do not affect the validity of the work. Others are higher risk, especially where AI use affects interpretation, reproducibility, or trust in the findings.

Low-risk misuse (correctable): Minor or isolated errors that do not affect the validity of the research and can be corrected without harm.

High-risk misuse (impacting research validity): Use of AI that introduces inaccuracies, bias, or unverified content that could affect interpretation, accuracy, or trust in the work.

Serious misconduct (deliberate deception or fraud)

Here, we define serious misconduct as the intentional use of AI that seriously undermines the integrity of the research.

fabricating data, results, or images

presenting false or AI-generated references as real

concealing AI use in order to mislead

passing off AI-generated material as original scholarship

using AI to evade plagiarism checks or disguise recycled content.

Towards a proportionate response to AI misuse

The aim of this framework is not to excuse poor practice or lower standards, but to support more consistent and proportionate responses to AI use in research. Treating all AI-related concerns as misconduct risks flattens important distinctions between error, negligence, and deliberate deception. Similarly, treating disclosure as the only threshold for responsible AI use is insufficient; disclosed AI use can still be careless, inaccurate, or harmful if it is not properly reviewed and validated.

A proportionate approach considers intent, impact, and context. Through a shared understanding of these nuances we can encourage best practice, support education, ensure proportionate responses, and take appropriate action to protect trust in the academic record.