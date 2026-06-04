‘It's so wow!’ - Young people team up with top neuroscientists on brain science breakthroughs

Children aged 8–15 have collaborated with leading neuroscientists and winners of The Brain Prize to review articles explaining breakthrough brain research in a new Frontiers for Young Minds collection published today.

Each article was reviewed by young reviewers aged 8-15, who worked with the scientists to make complex neuroscience topics easy to understand for their peers.

One group of young reviewers from the Disley Primary School Science Club, aged 10-11, described the experience:

"This information is important for scientists and doctors to know when they treat people, but also it's important for us to know how our bodies work so that we can look after ourselves and make sure we are keeping ourselves healthy. Also, it's important for us to understand this about ourselves because it's so WOW!!! We enjoyed reading it and want to read it again!"

The Brain Prize Collection

Created in partnership with the Lundbeck Foundation , The Brain Prize Collection features articles from ten internationally recognized neuroscientists whose work has transformed modern understanding of the brain, spanning subjects from artificial intelligence and memory to optogenetics and adolescent brain cancer. Since 2011, The Brain Prize has recognized 51 scientists from 11 countries for groundbreaking advances in neuroscience. Awarded annually in Copenhagen under the patronage of HM King Frederik X of Denmark, it is widely recognized as the world’s most prestigious award for brain research.

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Opening neuroscience to the next generation

The collection arrives amid growing global fascination with artificial intelligence, brain health, learning, and mental health – alongside support for open science. By translating neuroscience into language and platforms accessible to young readers, the initiative opens cutting-edge brain research to the next generation of scientists, clinicians, and innovators.

Laura Henderson, Head of Program at Frontiers for Young Minds, said:

“We are proud to collaborate with the Lundbeck Foundation, whose mission, to bring discoveries to lives, aligns so closely with our own mission to bring top science directly to kids in a shared language shaped by their peers. I’m delighted to see this leading neuroscience brought openly to a new audience, free to read for kids and interested people anywhere in the world.”

Lene Skole, CEO of the Lundbeck Foundation, added:

“The Brain Prize is a celebration of outstanding achievements in neuroscience and the scientists behind them. We hope that by communicating broadly about the winners and their research, the prize will promote a greater appreciation of the importance of brain research, its challenges, and breakthroughs. This Frontiers for Young Minds [collection] is a wonderful opportunity to reach perhaps the most important audience of all – the next generation of scientists who will be at the future frontiers of neuroscience.”

The Brain Prize Collection is freely available online and invites readers to explore neuroscience discoveries that have transformed our understanding of the brain.

About Frontiers for Young Minds

Frontiers for Young Minds (FYM) is an award-winning, open-access, scientific journal for kids, founded as a non-profit engagement project by the Frontiers Research Foundation . It publishes articles written by leading researchers and peer reviewed by children aged 8-15. The journal features over 1,900 articles from 5900+ authors, achieving a total of over 65 million views and downloads. More than 10,800 young minds have reviewed the articles with the guidance of 900+ science mentors, from 65 countries worldwide in total.

Frontiers for Young Minds publishes in eight subject areas (Astronomy and Physics, Biodiversity, Chemistry and Materials, Earth Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Human Health, Mathematics and Economics, Neuroscience and Psychology) with materials available in English, Hebrew, Arabic, Chinese and French. The journal received 3 new awards in 2025, including the prestigious ALPSP Impact Award , recognizing a major contribution to scholarly publishing.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is a leading research publisher on a mission to accelerate collaboration and discovery by making science open – enabling researchers to find the solutions we all need for healthy lives on a healthy planet. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and efficient and rigorous peer review, Frontiers community journals give experts in more than 1,700 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research. Through outreach work to build strong partnerships with businesses, policymakers, and educators, Frontiers leads the transition to open science.