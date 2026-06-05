This is how we found ‘The Heaven Sword,’ East Asia’s tallest tree after years of looking

Team climbing 'The Heaven Sword', Taiwan's and East Asia's tallest tree. Credit: Steven Pearce.

Dr Rebecca Chia-Chun Hsu is an assistant researcher at the Taiwan Forestry Research Institute. Her work focuses on air plants and tropical wet forests. She has been exploring forest canopies of giant trees for over a decade. Professor Chi-Kuei Wang is a professor at the Department of Geomatics at National Cheng Kung University. His work is on laser scanning of forests and topography. Dr Chung-Cheng Lee, also a researcher at National Cheng Kung University’s Department of Geomatics, studies forest measurement and management.

Together, they are authors of a new Frontiers in Forests and Global Change article that chronicles their efforts to find, climb, and measure Taiwan’s tallest trees.

by Rebecca Chia-Chun Hsu, Chi-Kuei Wang, Chung-Cheng Lee

Taiwan, historically known as Formosa, holds a secret deep within its rugged interior: it is one of the rare locations on our planet capable of supporting ‘giant’ trees—specimens that tower over 80 meters in height. Since 2014, our dedicated group, the ‘Taiwan tree seekers,’ has been on a mission to locate and document these sky-piercing giants. Our multidisciplinary team is a unique blend of professional tree climbers, ecologists, geologists, and remote sensing specialists.

In 2023, this persistence paid off: we located the reigning champion of the island’s forests: an 84.1-meter-tall Taiwania fir (Taiwania cryptomerioides). This massive tree currently holds the title of the tallest tree in all of East Asia. To the Indigenous Rukai people, these gargantuan firs are known by a much more poetic name, ‘The tree that hits the moon’.

The Landscape of the Island

To understand how these trees grow so large, one must look at the unique geography of Taiwan. The island covers an area of 36,000 square kilometers—roughly the same size as Switzerland. Taiwan is defined by its dramatic mountain systems. The island boasts a staggering 258 peaks that exceed 3,000 meters in elevation, with the highest point, Mt. Jade, reaching 3,952 meters.

It hosts an incredibly rich variety of plant life. It is estimated that 5,000 different species thrive here, creating a spectrum of ecosystems that range from steamy tropical rainforests at sea level to frigid alpine tundra at the highest peaks.

Approximately 60% of the island remains forested and is home to an estimated 950 million trees. While extensive industrial logging between 1912 and 1991 significantly depleted the island’s original primary forests, the incredibly steep terrain served as a natural fortress, preserving significant pockets of old-growth forest that were simply too difficult for loggers to reach.

The Search for the Hidden Giants

The formal quest began in August 2014, we, researchers from the Taiwan Forestry Research Institute (TFRI), launched our first major expedition into the Cilan conservation area. Our specific target was a legendary group of trees known as the ‘Chilan Three Sisters’. These three giant Taiwania firs had been known to locals for years, but never had been scientifically measured or thoroughly documented.

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We found the tallest of these giants reached 69.3 meters with a trunk diameter of nearly three meters. International attention followed in 2017 when professional climbers from ‘The Tree Projects’ in Australia traveled to Taiwan to fully photograph the Three Sisters, sharing the majesty of Taiwan's forests with the world.

Spurred by this success, our team set sight on a more remote region near Mt. Benya, rumored to hold the largest population of Taiwania firs. This area is located near Great Ghost Lake, a site considered sacred by Indigenous peoples. The journey was grueling, requiring four days of heavy hiking just to reach the site. This expedition proved to be a turning point; we realized that identifying the tallest trees from the ground was nearly impossible. Within the dense, multi-layered canopy of an old-growth forest, your eyes can easily deceive you. While we managed to climb a 71.7-meter tree during that trip, we knew we needed a more scientific way to scan the horizon.

A High-Tech Solution: LiDAR

With 950 million trees spread across deep, inaccessible valleys, we were essentially looking for a needle in a haystack. To modernize our search, we collaborated with remote sensing experts from National Cheng Kung University to utilize LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging). LiDAR is a sophisticated 3D scanning technique that transmits laser pulses from an aircraft toward the ground. By measuring how long it takes for the light to bounce back, the system generates a highly detailed 3D map of the landscape, revealing the height of the trees.

(a) Point cloud data of the 'Temples of Giants' near Mt. Benya, collected using a handheld laser scanner. (b) Zoomed view of the point cloud showing three individuals within the giant forest; the persons serve as a scale reference to convey tree height and canopy size. Credit: Hsu et al., 2026.

A community effort

Due to Taiwan’s rugged, uneven terrain, the automatic algorithm often estimates trees to be much higher than they are, for example, when the tree is right next to a steep cliff. Human eyes are much better at recognizing these geological ‘tricks’ than the automatic algorithm, so in 2020 the project became a community effort. By having hundreds of Taiwanese citizens examined the LiDAR profile images, we could filter out tens of thousands of false leads. As it turned out, 93% of trees had been mismeasured by the automatic algorithm. Without the help of citizen scientists to sort through the mountain of data and identify the most likely candidates, we would have wasted years hiking to trees that were far shorter than they appeared on the map. By the end of 2022, this collaborative effort led to the publication of the ‘Taiwan Giant Tree Map,’ which officially identified 941 individual trees that exceeded 65 meters in height.

Finding the Champion

In January 2023, during the Lunar New Year holiday, we utilized the new map to target the most promising candidate for the title of ‘tallest tree’. This expedition was an endurance test, involved a 20-kilometer river tracing and two days of steep uphill hiking.

Once the climbers reached the crown and dropped a measuring tape from the very top to the ground, the height was revealed to be 84.1 meters. This tree, christened the ‘Heaven Sword of the Da’an River,’ was officially recorded as the tallest specimen in Taiwan and East Asia.

'The Heaven Sword', East Asia's tallest tree, towers above others at 84.1 meters. Credit: Steven Pearce.

By early 2026, our ongoing efforts have led to the discovery and climbing of ten different Taiwania trees over 70 meters tall, two of which have broken the 80-meter barrier.

A Legacy for the World

The data from the Giant Tree Map also pointed the way to the exceptional ‘temples of giants’. Near Mt. Benya, we found a single hectare of forest containing 11 trees that each exceed 65 meters. Returning to the Great Ghost Lake area ten years after our initial expedition, we were left speechless by a ‘pure forest’ of approximately 30 giant Taiwania firs growing in a dense, ancient cluster.

These trees are vital for the planet’s health. In 2024, we and 15 citizen scientists conducted a detailed study of the ‘Tao Tree’ valley, which is home to the island's third-tallest tree, to learn how much carbon dioxide the forest scrubs from the atmosphere and stores in its wood.

The results were staggering: the total carbon density of the forest (even without counting the massive root systems) was 1,384.5 Mg/ha. This makes Taiwan’s giant forests some of the most carbon-dense environments in the entire world, comparable to the most famous old-growth forests on Earth. These ‘trees that hit the moon’ are not just natural wonders; they are essential guardians of the environment.

Taiwan’s giant forests some of the most carbon-dense environments in the entire world. Credit: Steven Pearce.

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