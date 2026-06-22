What happened next: three years of the Top 10 Emerging Technologies report

Every year, Frontiers and the World Economic Forum spotlight the technologies most likely to reshape the world within the next three to five years.

As the 2026 Top 10 Emerging Technologies report launches, we are looking back at innovations featured in previous editions and asking: what happened next? The answers reveal how fast scientific ideas can move, from early promise to real-world progress, and why identifying emerging technologies early can help prepare society for what comes next.

Original 2024 report: contributions from Thomas Hartung, Professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Field Chief Editor for Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence.

Now: a Nobel Prize

In 2024, breakthroughs in AI were already starting to help scientists make discoveries that would previously have been near impossible.

Movement in the field has since accelerated exponentially. In October 2024, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to David Baker for computational protein design, and to Demis Hassabis and John Jumper of DeepMind for AlphaFold, an AI model that solved one of biology’s most stubborn problems: predicting the three-dimensional structure of proteins. This had defeated researchers for 50 years. AlphaFold did it for virtually all the roughly 200 million known proteins in a matter of months.

The implications are still unfolding. AlphaFold is now accelerating drug discovery for diseases including cancer, malaria, and Parkinson’s. Researchers who once spent careers solving a single protein structure are now asking entirely different questions. The Nobel Committee called it “a revolutionary tool for understanding life.”

“We've gone from emerging technology to Nobel Prize in a single calendar year. In science, that's not acceleration, that's a change in the unit of time.” Thomas Hartung, Field Chief Editor, Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence

Original 2024 report: contributions from David K Cooper Senior Investigator, Center for Transplantation Sciences, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Emanuele Cozzi, Professor, Transplantation Immunology, Padua University Hospital; Editors of Transplant International.

Now: Pig kidneys are saving human lives

Our 2024 report also highlighted genomics for transplants as a technology to watch, specifically the use of genetic engineering to make animal organs compatible with the human body.

In March 2024 surgeons at Massachusetts General Hospital performed the world’s first successful transplant of a gene-edited pig kidney into a living human patient. The pig’s genome had been edited using CRISPR-Cas9 to remove genes that would trigger rejection and add human genes to improve compatibility, and the patient’s body accepted it.

Since then, multiple further procedures have been completed at MGH, and NYU Langone has launched the first FDA-approved clinical trial. Results are now being published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

There are more than 100,000 people on kidney transplant waiting lists in the United States alone. While this technology won’t reach all of them in the near future, the move from theory to lab, and now to operating theatre, means the question is no longer whether this is possible, but how far it can go.

Original 2023 report: contributions from Mark Billinghurst, Professor at University of South Australia, Speciality Chief Editor for Frontiers in Virtual Reality, and Ruth Morgan, Vice-Dean (Interdisciplinary Entrepreneurship) at the Faculty of Engineering Sciences UCL, Guest Associate Editor for Frontiers in Endocrinology.

Now: A paralyzed man is playing chess with his thoughts

The 2023 report described flexible neural electronics as an emerging class of brain-computer interface. These devices are built on soft, biocompatible materials that conform to living tissue, designed to create stable connections between the nervous system and machines.

In January 2024, Neuralink implanted its device in its first human patient. Noland Arbaugh had been paralyzed from the shoulders down for eight years following a diving accident. The implant reads the signals his motor cortex still produces when he thinks about moving.

Two months later, Neuralink livestreamed him playing online chess, using only his brain. He subsequently set a world record for brain-computer interface (BCI) cursor control. Less than two years after flexible neural electronics was featured in the emerging technology report, a paralysed man was navigating the internet with his thoughts.

Original 2025 report: contributions from Sri Krishnan Professor, Toronto Metropolitan University, Specialty Chief Editor for Frontiers in Signal Processing.

Now: It’s becoming the law

Generative watermarking embeds invisible, verifiable signals into AI-generated content to mark them as such. When the 2025 report listed it as an emerging tool for digital trust, it was framed as important but optional.

Since then, Article 50 of the EU AI Act requires all AI-generated content to be watermarked by August 2026, and in December 2025, the EU released its first draft Code of Practice on AI transparency and watermarking. Within months, generative watermarking has become a legal obligation.

And the technology is moving in parallel to policy. Google DeepMind’s SynthID watermarking tool has been deployed across Google’s own AI products, with over 100 billion images and videos already watermarked. The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) has embedded its content credentials standard into cameras, editing tools, and editing software.

Original 2025 report: contributions from Sergei Dudarev Senior Fellow, United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority, Field Chief Editor for Frontiers in Nuclear Engineering.

Now: The first Western small modular reactor is under construction

The 2025 report identified next-generation nuclear energy as a technology approaching a critical turning point, specifically small modular reactors (SMRs): factory-built units a fraction of the size of conventional nuclear plants.

On 8 May 2025, the Ontario provincial government approved construction of the first SMR at its Darlington site. Construction began that month, with the reactor expected to come online in 2029. It is the first SMR to break ground in the Western world.

The same year, NuScale Power received Standard Design Approval from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission for its 77 MWe design, and the US Department of Energy reissued a $900 million tender to accelerate SMR development.

Looking forward

The journey from emerging concept to real-world force is no longer a slow, multi-decade process. Ideas are moving from the laboratory into public consciousness, policy debate and commercial development in months, not years.

The newly launched 2026 Emerging Technologies report identifies 10 more innovations with the potential to shape the world around us. And if the momentum of the past three years is any guide, their impact may be felt sooner than expected.