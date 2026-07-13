Who and what can we trust? Building trust in scholarly publishing

Ever catch yourself thinking, 'Can I trust this?' - whether it's an article you've read, a researcher you've reached out to, or even the cheap flights you're looking at for your next holiday. In today's world, trust is hard-earned. We're all pretty good at spotting when something feels a bit 'off', but what about the quiet, positive signals that truly earn our trust? These can be more difficult to spot, but they're essential to establish that all-important confidence. In scholarly publishing, these signs of integrity and reliability are called trust markers.

Research integrity: the three questions of trust

At Frontiers, we recently conducted a company-wide survey to understand how different individuals within a publishing organization with varying roles, think about trust. What we discovered revealed both the promise and the challenge of building trust in academic publishing. When we asked individuals, “What makes you trust a researcher?”, their answers clustered around three fundamental questions:

Who are they? Can you clearly verify their identity and where they work?

What have they done? Do they have a strong history of work in their field?

Who do they know? Are they part of strong networks with credible connections?

These aren't just gut feelings - they're the building blocks of what the publishing industry is increasingly formalizing as trust markers: visible features or practices that demonstrate reliability, helping to build confidence across research and publishing communities. The concept itself isn’t new.

Previously, when research communities were smaller and less globalized trust developed organically - researchers knew who was working on what, reputations were built through personal networks, and credibility was almost self-evident. What has changed is scale. As research has expanded globally and digitally, those personal connections can no longer be assumed.

The survey also sparked an important conversation. When asked about trust markers, many responses tended to reflect our instinct to spot problems first - missing credentials, unusual patterns, potential red flags. It’s human nature and good risk management. But trust isn’t just the absence of warning signs - it’s the presence of positive signals that deserve equal attention. Here we will discuss only the positive signals that communicate trust.

Who they are: identity as a trust marker

Confidence in a person’s identity is the foundation of trust. In an era of research misconduct, fraudulent submissions and manufactured manuscripts (paper mills), knowing that an author is who they claim to can be the difference between science we build on and science we doubt.

The importance of building researcher identity verification into publishing processes is growing in recognition across the industry. The International Association of Scientific, Technical and Medical Publishers (STM) recently convened a group of publishing experts to examine identity verification in academic fraud, and develop recommendations for stronger verification frameworks. Their report underscores that persistent identifiers and verified profiles are becoming essential infrastructure for scholarly publishing.

Established trust markers in this category include:

Verified identity profiles (ORCID/Scopus/Google Scholar profiles)

Clear institutional email addresses that match stated affiliations

Online presence on university websites, department pages, or professional networks

These markers seem basic, but they're critical first signals. When an author's identity is transparent and verifiable, it creates the foundation for evaluating everything else about their work.

What they've done: track records that matter A researcher’s track record is one of the most visible trust markers - but it requires careful interpretation and is not always immediately visible. When evaluating track records, look for:

Demonstrable expertise in defined subject area

Publication in reputable journals

Outputs, citations, and metrics that make sense for their career stage

A commitment to research ethics and ethical research practices

Manuscript and data integrity — clean, unmanipulated images and accessible, reproducible datasets

A strong track record isn’t just about publications - it includes presenting at conferences, pre-registering studies, sharing data openly, and engaging with the scholarly community. Recent evidence suggests these open science practices may themselves serve as trust markers, correlating with stronger research integrity. When it comes to publications, what matters most is the quality and integrity of the work itself.

As signatories to the Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA), Frontiers recognizes that research should be assessed on its own merits. Trust markers should support fair, context-aware evaluation - recognizing diverse forms of scholarly contribution, not journal prestige or impact factors. Ultimately, making your track record visible goes beyond recognition, it underpins fair, informed assessment and trust.

Who they know: the power of networks

Science is collaborative, and the company we keep says something about our work. Trust markers in this category include:

Endorsements from known and well-respected researchers

Collaboration with credible co-authors with established track records

Membership in recognized research teams or academic societies

Recognition from funding bodies or professional organizations

Networks aren't just about prestige - they're about accountability. Researchers embedded in legitimate academic communities have reputations to maintain and peers who validate their work. This creates a challenge for early career researchers, who may not yet have established networks or high-profile collaborations. In these cases, trust must be built through other signals, transparent practices, active engagement, and the consistent quality of their contributions.

Building trust together and combating research misconduct

Across the industry, trust markers are gaining momentum. United2Act (U2A) is a global coalition formed to tackle the growing risk of research misconduct in the form of manufactured manuscripts (paper mills). The group has made trust markers a core part of its approach - strengthening transparency and accountability across the research landscape. This signals a shift away from systems designed to catch misconduct towards those that can also identify credibility.

At Frontiers, we recognize that truly inclusive trust systems require us as a community to actively recognize the diverse ways researchers demonstrate credibility - particularly those still building their track record. There are many meaningful signals of integrity, and our frameworks need to be designed not only to see them but for researchers to be able to provide them. To do this, we must surface new signals as a community and look in new places for new ideas.

Our internal survey showed engagement across every department, from Research Integrity to Finance, demonstrating that trust isn’t just one team’s responsibility. Respondents to our survey didn't just identify existing markers - they suggested innovative ideas for new ones, showing new signals of trust can be found outside of typical editorial teams.

We're continuing to strengthen our existing safeguards while exploring new signals that reinforce research integrity and transparency – including incorporating newly surfaced trust markers into our Artificial Intelligence Review Assistant (AIRA) with supported quality and integrity checks and standard operating procedures.

With research misconduct, artificial intelligence, and increased submission volumes presenting ongoing challenges, upskilling in trust markers is essential. We need to ensure we can publish quality science with confidence while seeing the humans behind every submission.

Join the conversation

Trust markers are evolving, and they require collective expertise to strengthen.

Building trustworthy systems isn’t something publishers can do in isolation. It requires input from across the research ecosystem - if you’re an active researcher, early-career scholar, reviewer, editor, institutional partner, or working outside traditional publishing structure - we want to hear from you.

What signals do you look for when evaluating research? What new markers should the industry develop to balance protection with inclusion? What evidence of your integrity do you wish were better recognized?

If you have insights, experiences, or ideas about building trust in scholarly publishing, connect with our Research Integrity team at trustmarkers@frontiersin.org.

We’ll be sharing our findings and working with the community to test and refine new trust markers. Because in the end, trust isn't just about catching what's wrong - it's about recognizing what's right.