Frontiers FAIR² Data Management earns top honor in the 2026 CODiE Awards

Frontiers , a leading open science publisher, today (16 July) announced that FAIR² Data Management , powered by Senscience , has been named a 2026 CODiE Award Winner in the category "Best AI Data and Analytics Solution."

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The CODiE Awards , presented by the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA), recognize the most innovative products, platforms, and services across technology and education. Celebrating their 40th year in 2026, the awards are among the technology industry’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition programs. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process led by independent industry experts who assess each solution based on innovation, functionality, market impact, and overall value.

Selected from 228 finalists across 75 categories, the 2026 CODiE Award winners represent the solutions setting new standards for excellence and innovation.

Sean Hill, Co-founder and CEO of Senscience, the Frontiers AI venture powering FAIR² Data Management, said:

“Every scientific breakthrough builds on the work of those who came before. We believe the next era of science will be powered by research data that is FAIR, reusable, and AI-ready. This CODiE Award is a wonderful recognition of that vision and of the incredible team at Frontiers and Senscience working together to make it a reality."

Most research data is never reused because it is difficult to find, lacks documentation, or is stored in formats that neither researchers nor AI systems can easily work with. FAIR² Data Management addresses that by enabling researchers and institutions turn data intro trusted resources that others can discover, build on, and use responsibly with AI. A single submission creates citable outputs, including a peer-reviewed FAIR² Data Article and an interactive portal, so researchers can receive citations for their data as well as their publications. Clara, an AI data steward, makes rigorous data curation accessible to non-specialists, while peer review and FAIR² certification, based on an open specification, give datasets the credibility and recognition increasingly required by funders.

The CODiE Award recognizes the innovation behind FAIR² Data Management and Frontiers' vision to build an AI-ready research data infrastructure. By making research data easier to find, reuse, and cite, FAIR² Data Management advances the transition to open science and accelerates collaboration and scientific discovery.

Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards, added:

"The 2026 CODiE Award winners represent some of the most innovative and impactful solutions in the industry. These organizations are solving meaningful challenges, delivering measurable outcomes, and helping shape the future of technology."

A complete list of 2026 CODiE Award winners is available at https://codieawards.com/winners

About Frontiers

Frontiers is a leading research publisher on a mission to accelerate collaboration and discovery by making science open – enabling researchers to find the solutions we all need for healthy lives on a healthy planet. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and efficient and rigorous peer review, Frontiers community journals give experts in more than 1,700 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research. Through outreach work to build strong partnerships with businesses, policymakers, and educators, Frontiers leads the transition to open science.