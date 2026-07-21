Walking sharks and displaced lions: Here are Frontiers’ photo highlights of the month

Credit left to right: Edy Setyawan, Robynne Kotze, Megan Bullock, Amanda K Rowe, Bryan Watts, Hadis Tadele.

At Frontiers, we bring some of the world’s best research to a global audience. But with tens of thousands of articles published each year, it’s impossible to see all that research in the same way scientists do. Here are some images that showcase some of the newest findings published in the last month.

Indonesia’s ‘walking sharks’ use coral reefs as nurseries

Indonesia is home to Raja Ampat epaulette sharks, a species also referred to as ‘walking sharks’. Their nickname is due to them moving close to the ocean floor using their well-developed pectoral and pelvic fins. Until recently, little was known about the species growing less than a meter long, but a new Frontiers in Fish Science study has investigated the species’ life history, movement patterns, and spatial ecology to support conservation and management. For their study, the researchers carried out nocturnal surveys between February 2024 and April 2025 at six sites in the Dampier Strait region. Their work, among other things, identified coral reefs as a primary nursery habitat for these sharks. This is likely because the reefs’ structural complexity offers protection from predators and abundant foraging opportunities.

Left: An adult Raja Ampat epaulette shark resting on a coral reef at Arborek Island, Dampier Strait, Raja Ampat, Indonesia. Right: Photograph from the fieldwork involving the local Arborek community, particularly the women of Arborek, who play an active role in the walking shark monitoring program. Credit: Edy Setyawan.

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How floods displace lions and force them closer to people

In Botswana’s Okavango Delta, flood levels vary year-to-year with a single flood pulse but also change on a multi-decadal cycle with consecutive years of high and low flood conditions. Flood conditions impact how lions’ core habitats change in size and connectivity to each other, a new Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution study has shown. During high flood phases the highly connected core habitat shrinks by 55%, becomes fragmented by flood water, and isolated with the exception of a few remaining corridors. Both during high and low flood, connectivity to the south and west is limited, likely by human densities. Reducing human wildlife conflict on the Okavango’s boundaries and improving connectivity to neighboring lion populations could help improve the viability of the Okavango Delta’s lion population.

Right: Lion crossing water. Credit for lion image: Robynne Kotze. Middle, left: Lion core habitat in the Okavango Delta during low flood (middle) and high flood (right) conditions. Shown in red are areas of high suitability; purple signifies areas of low suitability. Lines between core areas represent potential corridors connecting different core habitats, with red corridors signifying a high probability of use and purple corridors a lower probability of use. Lions lose a large proportion of suitable habitat in high flood phases, which may push prides towards the periphery of the Okavango and increase human wildlife conflict. Yet, continued low flood phases may result in habitats supporting less prey and, eventually, a reduced lion carrying capacity. Credit for maps: Kotze et. al, 2026.

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Remoras stay stuck to their favorite hosts even when they’re fish out of water

Remora, sometimes called suckerfish, are known to attach to other marine inhabitants like sharks, whales, or sea turtles. This way, they invest less energy into moving around and feeding. It’s debated whether this behavior is advantageous for both parties or parasitic. Sometimes, remoras become so attached to their hosts they accompany them out of the water – where they are unable to breathe. This behavior, however, isn’t well-described. Now, writing in Frontiers in Marine Science, researchers working in Costa Rica described how a common remora remained attached to a sea turtle for 19 minutes after the turtle left the water and began nesting. After being removed and returned to the water, the remora was alive, despite being out of the water for an extended period.

A nesting olive ridley sea turtle on Playa Pejeperro in Costa Rica with a common remora attached to its shell. The remora is alive and has remained attached to the turtle even after it left the water and began the nesting process. This persistence of attachment behavior on land suggests an intimate and longer-term symbiotic relationship between the remora and the turtle which the team explored in the study. Credit: Megan Bullock.

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Lemur ‘roommates’ co-exist peacefully by occupying different parts of forests

Co-existing with other species isn’t always easy and can lead to competition for resources. In Madagascar’s Zombitse-Vohibasia National Park several lemur species share the forests, and scientists set out to understand how these lemurs manage to co-exist in the same area. To this end, they examined how five nocturnal lemur species use vertical and horizontal space by carrying out field surveys over a rainy and dry season. They published their results in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution. Their findings showed that lemurs spread out across different canopy layers and moved at a horizontal axis when vertical space use overlapped between species. This suggests that peaceful co-existence among Malagasy lemurs is the result of multiple spatial dimensions being used simultaneously.

Camera-trap footage of a pale, fork-marked lemur, one of the nocturnal lemur species included in the study. Camera traps complement ecological surveys by documenting natural behavior within the study forest. Credit: Amanda K Rowe.

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Too few fish in salty waters cause plummet in Chesapeake Bay ospreys birth rates

In the US, Chesapeake Bay supports one of the largest breeding populations of osprey in the world – but recently, researchers found signs of a declining bird population. By monitoring over 500 osprey nests during the 2024 breeding season, they found that breeding success was tightly coupled with salinity levels. In high salinity waters, none of the ten breeding areas reached the demographic threshold of 1.15 young per pair which is believed to be required for population maintenance within the bay. Osprey pairs in the saltier portions of the Chesapeake Bay lost an average of 1.1 young during the 2024 season. This is most likely due to food shortages in high salinity areas, where the supply of menhaden, an energy-dense fish ideal to raise chicks, was inadequate. In low salinity waters, ospreys reproduced above thresholds for population maintenance. The results were published in Frontiers in Marine Science.

Female osprey feeding her single chick in the Chesapeake Bay. One-chick broods have become the dominant brood size within the saltier portions of the Bay in recent years. Credit: Bryan Watts.

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Threatened wattle cranes build their nests on islands in Ethiopia

The wattled crane is Africa’s largest, rarest, and most wetland-dependent crane species. It is listed as threatened globally, but small, fragmented populations continue to exist in some places, including one in Bale Mountains National Park, located in the south-eastern part of the Ethiopian highlands. Now, researchers writing in Frontiers in Bird Science published their findings about wattled cranes’ breeding ecology. Over three consecutive breeding seasons, they observed nine breeding pairs. Nests were built both in the Park’s wetlands and on islands in alpine lakes. Over the study period, wattled cranes’ nest failure rates increased from no failed nests in 2015 to one failure in 2016 to two failures in 2017. This was due to a variety of causes, including predation and nest abandonment. Once the chicks had hatched, parents were observed using grasses with hues matching the chicks’ color to camouflage their young when danger neared.

Left: An island nest built by wattled cranes. Right: Pair of wattled cranes with their chicks in their afro-alpine breeding habitat. Credit: Hadis Tadele.

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