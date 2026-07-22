Mrinalini Rai – Restoring rights, rethinking conservation

Author: Thimedi Hetti

In the world of biodiversity conservation, Mrinalini Rai has spent the best part of two decades fighting for something deceptively simple: that the women and Indigenous communities who care for nature receive the recognition, inclusion, and compensation they deserve. As the founder and director of Women4Biodiversity , a global advocacy organization that promotes and protects the fundamental rights of women and girls to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, Mrinalini was a key voice behind the landmark gender equality target adopted under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework . Speaking from Thailand, where she is currently based, she shared her journey with me.

Photo credit: Mrinalini Rai

Finding her roots

Mrinalini is Indian, but her roots and ancestry are of Nepali Indigenous origin. Raised and educated in India and Nepal, she has now lived and worked in Thailand for almost twenty years. She describes herself as still discovering the depths of her Indigenous roots, reflecting that, as being an urban, Indigenous with multiple intertwined migration histories, this understanding is an ongoing journey. However, she is passionate and proud of her identify as an Indigenous woman.

“My last name is Rai, and Rai is one of the Indigenous nationalities recognized in Nepal - suddenly I have this whole unknown community.”

An unexpected path into conservation

Conservation was not an obvious path for Mrinalini. Having come from a small town with a humble background, where opportunities to think out of the box were limited, she pursued an undergraduate degree in business. It was her mother’s work on Indigenous peoples’ issues that ultimately drew her towards Indigenous rights.

“My mum worked in disaster response and was a gender and youth advocate for a long time. So that was my first introduction to non-profit work, and it rubs off on you. But my focus was ultimately more on governance and natural resource management. I then pursued my master’s in sustainable development with a focus on identity and rights.”

Mrinalini was fortunate enough to have the support of her family when it came to her career choices.

“I come from a very matriarchal family. I was very fortunate to have strong women in my life – my mother, my aunts, and my grandmother. That’s where the confidence grew, when I knew they have my back and had been my pillars of strength.”

Building Women4Biodiversity

Before starting Women4Biodiversity, Mrinalini, who was already working with diverse Indigenous peoples and the women’s rights sector, noticed a gap or sidelining of women’s rights when discussing biodiversity governance. She asked herself, “What does it really mean when you talk about recognizing the contributions of women and youth? What would it mean in terms of actions?”

And that question became Women4Biodiversity, which began as a network in 2018, and now is institutionalized as its own non-profit organization. The aim was to create a space for international advocacy to strengthen cooperation and synergies among the Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) through gender equality and women’s rights, working closely with the Rio Conventions - three landmark international environmental treaties established at the 1992 UN Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro to tackle three interconnected global crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and land degradation. Within the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), support for women’s rights already existed, but there was no real strategic push to strengthen it at the national and local level. When governments began negotiating a new global framework, she saw this as an opening.

“This is an opportunity for us to see whether we are able to center and strengthen the language on gender equality and women’s rights.”

From advocacy to action

She was also struck by how little data existed on women’s role in conservation.

“We had data on population, labor, education, gender-based violence - but related to conservation, we didn’t have the data.”

The organization set out to document and amplify grassroots, community-led work through its Restore Her Rights initiative , supporting six women-led restoration sites across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Pacific, while carrying those voices into international forums. As important as it was to support these communities, it was equally as important to know when to step back.

“The idea was that we equip them and build their capacities so hopefully that urgency comes from them. I’m very happy that some of the partners are now very active by themselves in the CBD.”

She hopes to continue upscaling the Restore Her Rights series, provided the funding is there.

A landmark victory for gender equality

Looking at her achievements, one Mrinalini is most proud of is the inclusion of Target 23 in the 2022 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework:

“Ensure gender equality in the implementation of the Framework through a gender-responsive approach, where all women and girls have equal opportunity and capacity to contribute to the three objectives of the Convention, including by recognizing their equal rights and access to land and natural resources and their full, equitable, meaningful and informed participation and leadership at all levels of action, engagement, policy and decision-making related to biodiversity."

This was hailed as a landmark achievement, with Mrinalini being a key voice in advocating for the standalone gender equality target.

“Convincing 196 parties to make gender equality a standalone target, rather than mere guidance, was a really big win!”

Recognition must include resources

Mrinalini is cautiously optimistic about the number of countries that have already adopted the national gender target. Her concern, instead, is resources, and rightfully so.

“The financial support and resource mobilization should not be put in for women to only attend meetings and workshops. We’ve done enough awareness raising. We need resources and funds to mobilize change, and we need it now.”

This is the theme she returns to when talking about Indigenous women’s knowledge.

“When we talk about the contribution of women or Indigenous communities, discussions are usually around voluntary contributions. Why? You’re giving conservation organizations millions of dollars to do the same work.”

She rejects the romance of the willing volunteer, “You can’t use the viewpoint that women are caregivers as a basis for burdening them with more work. Indigenous women are amazing knowledge holders and leaders, and where you’re using their knowledge, that needs to be compensated.”

Conservation as culture and livelihood

That knowledge, she explained, is inseparable from their livelihood and culture. Many Indigenous worldviews understand people as part of nature rather than separate from it. Land, animals, plants, and waters are seen not as resources to be exploited, but as living partners with whom people share a reciprocal relationship. This relationship helps explain the longevity of many Indigenous ways of life, as knowledge systems and cultural practices passed down through generations promote sustainable use of natural resources without depleting or destroying them.

She illustrated this through real-world examples, such as in the Kamatira Forest in West Pokot (Kenya) where Pokot women not only need access to the forest for restoration, but also to access Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFPs) that support their livelihoods, including honey, medicinal plants, and plant materials for handicrafts. This is the kind of knowledge that is not necessarily documented, but passed down from generation to generation. Another example is the Karen community in northern Thailand, where they practice “De Paw Thoo” (Umbilical Cord Forest) , designating an area where bamboo containers holding umbilical cords are hung on trees. Covering 64 hectares, the forest also serves as a learning site, creating an intricate relationship between Indigenous communities and nature.

This is not done in the name of “conservation” as we understand it today; this knowledge dates back hundreds of years and these practices were developed to ensure a healthy environment. Communities understood that a healthy forest would provide food, medicinal plants, and clean water, and that this was only possible if they cared for it.

“I always say that conservation outcomes in our modern sense are how we depict them, but for Indigenous peoples, for women, it is linked with their livelihoods and cultures - their being and identity.”

Sharing power, not just responsibility

I wanted to know how, in this ever-modernizing world, we can ensure real power-sharing between governments and Indigenous communities.

“One of the biggest challenges is the recognition of rights to land. You have to recognize the rights-holders, whether it be Indigenous peoples, local communities, or fisherfolk. Because without at least acknowledging them, you’ve already failed.”

Mrinalini stresses the need to move beyond the “silos of us versus them” and recognize that, in conservation, it should be “us beside them.” She understands this is easier said than done in a world of shifting geopolitics and governments with changing priorities.

“What we really need to see are more enabling conditions and stable governance.”

Challenges, rewards, and the next generation

Approaching the end of our interview, I asked whether being a woman in this work has been a challenge or a reward.

Mrinalini said, “Both. It has been quite an uphill challenge. The first part was convincing the idea for funding support, and the mindset of why this is important for environmental governance.”

But there are rewards, “I’ve met some amazing people, great gender champions, community leaders, and mentors. Those moments have made it worth it.”

Her advice to a young woman from the Global South wanting to get into conservation is welcoming and straight to the point:

“It’s never too late to start, and anybody can get engaged. What we do in the advocacy space is not magic. I’ll take you to a CBD meeting and in two weeks you’ll be an expert. If you’re interested in biodiversity, get in touch with me.”

And her legacy? She paused at the word and answered with genuine humility.

“I never even thought I would have a legacy. There are much more amazing women doing amazing work.”

She finally reflects, “I really hope that in fifteen, at most twenty years, I’m not needed – that there is a new wave of energy that takes place and surpasses me. There are so many smarter, active, young people already. I know it’s in safe hands. I’ve done my little bit. I talk a lot about enabling environments. So, I really do hope the next wave gets the support and goes beyond what I've done.”