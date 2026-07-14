Frontiers in Science: Lanthanide carriers can enhance biomedical imaging and combined diagnosis and treatment approaches

Hub image

Review highlights how new approaches using lanthanide-based materials could enhance precision imaging and enable more personalized diagnostics through integrated design and AI-driven analysis.

Lanthanide carriers could help define the next generation of biomedical imaging and fast-track the emerging field of theranostics—approaches that link diagnostic imaging with treatment selection, delivery, or monitoring.

That’s according to a new review published in Frontiers in Science that maps recent progress and materials innovation across optical, X-ray, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

The authors highlight lanthanide’s potential to drive future leaps in healthcare and biomedical research, including combining lanthanide probes with intelligent delivery systems, AI, and multi-source data integration to make biomedical imaging and diagnostic tools more accurate, adaptable, and clinically useful.

Read and download the article

The ‘vitamins of industry’

Lanthanide carriers are engineered chemical, nano-, or biomolecular systems that bind, incorporate, or stabilize lanthanide ions such as europium, terbium, and gadolinium. These carriers can help reduce the risks of free metal ions while tuning their optical or magnetic behavior for imaging—harnessing properties such as narrow emission bands, long-lasting luminescence, high photostability, and strong paramagnetism to improve image clarity and generate higher-contrast scans.

Together, these unique qualities can support high-resolution, deep-tissue, and multitargeted imaging, with optical approaches that could cause less photodamage to tissues. In the clinic, these capabilities are being explored for applications such as tumor detection, vascular and organ imaging, and monitoring disease progression or treatment response, although many next-generation lanthanide carriers remain preclinical.

The review shows that these platforms are moving beyond imaging alone. Research teams are increasingly developing lanthanide carriers as dual-function agents that combine imaging with targeted drug delivery, generating new opportunities for theranostic applications, including cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Senior author Prof Xiaogang Liu at the National University of Singapore, said: “Lanthanide carriers are expanding possibilities in biomedical imaging by delivering high-resolution, highly sensitive contrast across a wide range of imaging techniques, from MRI and X-ray to optical imaging. What makes them especially promising is their tunability for different applications and their potential for improving tissue safety, making them well-suited to the biomedical space.”

Co-author Dr Jorge Méndez-Ramos, from University of La Laguna in Tenerife, Spain, said: “Lanthanides, often dubbed the “vitamins of industry” can lead us to untapped applications in many technological fields such as in biomedical imaging. We see clear potential in smarter, multifunctional platforms that can combine imaging, targeted delivery, and theranostic capabilities, as well as in multi-input probes and AI-enabled image analysis. These innovations could really help push the field toward more precise, personalized and responsive diagnostics and treatment.”

Next-generation imaging

The review reflects the sheer breadth of the lanthanide-based imaging systems now being developed—spanning carriers that combine optical and magnetic properties for higher resolution, multi-target and deep-tissue imaging for near-infrared, X-ray, and MRI scans, and light-converting nanoparticles that boost the brightness of signals deep in the body and enable long-term single-particle tracking, unlocking previously inaccessible measurements at the nanoscale.

The team also points to lanthanide probes, lanthanide scintillators, persistent phosphors, and biosynthetic binding proteins as promising routes that could deliver new capabilities in low-dose X-ray imaging, more targeted MRI, imaging of biological targets and thermal monitoring of inflammation. The paper further offers a glimpse into a potential future where AI-assisted data analysis and smarter materials design could improve the sensitivity, robustness, and pace of imaging probe discovery, accelerating the path from lab to clinical use.

The paper highlights how molecular engineering advances and modifications to the surface coatings of lanthanide carriers are now being applied—boosting signal strength to improve accuracy and enhancing biocompatibility to benefit safety. The review also looks ahead to emerging directions such as AI-enabled data analysis and multimodal probes that combine anatomical and functional information for richer data and clearer interpretation to guide diagnosis and treatment decisions.

Although many of these advances remain at proof-of-concept stage, the authors say lanthanide carriers are well placed to help bridge materials science, biophysics, and clinical need to reshape biomedical imaging toward more precise, responsive, and personalized diagnostics.

First author Dr Yuxia Lui, also from National University of Singapore, said: “Lanthanide carriers have already demonstrated truly compelling advantages across multiplexing, sensitivity, and functional imaging, and we think they could become a powerful foundation for the next generation of precision diagnostics. There are still important hurdles to overcome—particularly around safety, scalability, and regulation—but advances in probe design, mechanistic understanding, and real-time image analysis are bringing the field closer to genuinely patient-tailored imaging and theranostics, which is very exciting.”

--

The article is part of the Frontiers in Science multimedia article hub 'Lanthanide carriers for biomedical imaging'. The hub features an editorial, viewpoint, policy outlook, and a version of the article for kids, from other eminent experts: xxx. [LINKS TO BE ADDED]

About

Frontiers in Science is Frontiers’ flagship, multidisciplinary, open access journal focused on transformational science accelerating solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet.

The journal publishes impactful peer-reviewed lead articles, invited from internationally renowned researchers, on scientific and technological advances addressing global challenges in human and planetary health. These are complemented by unique hubs of multi-audience content that create bridges between researchers, decision-makers, innovators, and the public—empowering people across all areas of science, policy, and society to share and build on these advances.

Reflecting its mission, Frontiers in Science has a panoramic scope encompassing human health and well-being, climate change, ecology and biodiversity, urban development, agriculture, food, water, and energy systems, computing, and social and economic sciences.