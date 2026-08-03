Orphaned grizzly cubs released back into the wild rarely make it, but these changes could improve chances drastically

Credit: Alana Paterson.

Dr Lana Ciarniello is an independent wildlife research biologist and co-chair of the IUCN SSC Bear Specialist Group's human-bear conflict expert team. She is currently the principal investigator for the Orphaned Grizzly Bear Rewilding Project, which is the only research program for grizzly bears in North America.

In a new Frontiers in Conservation Science article, Ciarniello explores why current attempts to rehabilitate orphaned grizzly bears to the wilderness might be backfiring. Based on her findings from five years of monitoring rehabilitated grizzly cubs, she poses the question of whether rehabilitation programs in their current form are an effective conservation tool or sympathetic management.

by Dr Lana Ciarniello

We have all seen the heartwarming news stories: a tiny, vulnerable grizzly bear cub, orphaned and alone, is rescued and taken to a rehabilitation facility. It is a narrative of compassion that resonates deeply with our values. We want to believe that with enough care, high-quality food, and a safe enclosure, these young animals can be successfully returned to the wild to live long, productive lives.

However, my recent study evaluating a five-year captive-rear and release program for orphaned grizzly bears in British Columbia, Canada, suggests a more complex and sobering reality. While our societal intentions are noble, the data indicate that conventional husbandry practices may unintentionally set these orphans up for post-release failure.

An 83% mortality reality check

Between 2019 and 2023, I monitored 14 orphaned grizzly bears, the only systematically tracked cohort of its kind in North America. These cubs were reared in captivity and subsequently released as yearlings, with 13 of them tracked post-release via satellite transmitters.

Lana Ciarniello with grizzly cub during rewilding. Credit: Alana Paterson.

Of the 13 bears monitored following release, 12 had known fates: two survived (17%) the monitoring period and 10 died (83%). The remaining bear had an unknown fate, presumably due to collar failure.

While three bears successfully denned, nine of the 10 mortalities occurred before their first winter denning, with the tenth occurring shortly after den emergence. Mortalities resulted from human-bear conflicts (50%), illegal killings (20%), and intraspecific killing by wild bears (30%). This forces us to ask a difficult question: is grizzly bear rehabilitation functioning as an ethical conservation tool, or primarily as sympathetic management? Further, can we learn from these outcomes to better set orphaned bears up for success after release?

The metabolic trap: when large size may be maladaptive

A long-standing assumption in bear rehabilitation is that maximizing a bear’s release weight increases its survival odds by reducing predation risk. My findings, however, suggest that following this strategy too closely may introduce a critical physiological barrier.

The captive-reared yearlings in this study exhibited an extreme physical divergence from wild populations. They were significantly larger across every metric examined, including body length, chest girth, and neck circumference. Most notably, their mean spring release mass was 127.4 kilograms, a staggering 3.5-fold greater than their wild-reared counterparts, who averaged 36.1 kgs.

This massive size far exceeds standard rehabilitation targets. Standards for how much weight cubs should put on during rehabilitation are contained within academic literature and it is not always clear how they are calculated. Excessive growth, however, may create what I call a metabolic trap.

Without a mother to guide them to highly localized, high-density seasonal food patches, these oversized, naive yearlings likely face a severe energetic deficit. This hypothesis is supported by post-mortem necropsy data from four recovered bears. Even with access to prime natural forage, including spawning salmon at a weir, two male siblings experienced an average weight loss of 0.25 kg per day over 107 days in the wild. For two females released in areas without salmon access, the decline was more pronounced, with an average loss of 0.48 kg per day. This profound energetic mismatch indicates that even when high-quality natural food sources are abundant, these captive-reared yearlings may simply lack the foraging efficiency required to meet the high caloric demands of their oversized frames.

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Why limiting handlers fails to prevent habituation

The second, equally formidable hurdle is behavioral. Current best practices guidelines suggest that habituation can be mitigated by limiting the number of handlers to no more than two people. Yet, my findings suggest that for such an intelligent carnivore, the overall captive environment may matter far more. Even with as few caretakers as possible, bears appeared to associate human presence and infrastructure with food. Prolonged exposure to routine husbandry activities, such as entering enclosures to feed, may erode their natural aversion to humans.

The results also suggest that this habituation is not a transient phase that fades after a few weeks of wild living. This was acutely illustrated by female bear called Siggi (F_35). Despite spending her first 59 days post-release in a remote alpine zone with no known human contact, she immediately and persistently approached workers for food the moment she encountered a temporary mining operation at 1,730 meters. Undeterred by helicopter activity, her food-seeking behavior was non-transient, and she was lethally removed within 24 hours of encountering the site.

When a wild-reared bear encounters an opportunistic human food reward, its maternally reinforced wariness likely moderates its subsequent actions. Serious conflict usually emerges only after repeated reinforcement. For these captive-reared bears, however, the underlying tolerance of human-associated environments appears to cause a highly accelerated trajectory. A single encounter with an unsecured attractant can rapidly precipitate repeated site use and a lethal management outcome.

Rewilded grizzly cub. Credit: Alana Paterson.

Aligning husbandry with evolutionary biology

To prevent this, rehabilitation facilities should transition to strict hands-off rearing. Enclosures should be large and geographically and acoustically isolated from human activity and other captive wildlife. Manual entry for feeding should be eliminated, replacing direct husbandry with remote food delivery systems. Monitoring should be conducted strictly via remote surveillance.

These changes would also support more natural growth by replacing maximum-growth feeding with targets that better reflect wild development. While a modest buffer may provide a necessary survival advantage, the goal should be to release yearlings that are structurally and metabolically adapted to the spring landscapes they will encounter.

The ultimate measure of success for any rehabilitation initiative cannot be the heartwarming moment a transport crate opens. It should be the long-term survival of these bears so they can eventually contribute to wild populations. These findings help fill a critical knowledge gap about what happens after release. By applying these lessons through evidence-based best practices, we give orphaned bears not only a second chance, but the best possible chance of long-term survival in the wild rather than potentially delaying a tragic end.

Lana Ciarniello. Credit: Alana Paterson.

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