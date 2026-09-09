GPS collars reveal secrets of the power struggle between lions and hyenas in the wild

Lionesses and cubs from one of the collared prides at Etosha National Park; the collared lioness is visible on the left. "That particular pride had a total of 10 cubs from three litters, which often made for great entertainment during my focal observations of the pride's collared female," said Barker. Image supplied by Dr Nancy Barker.

Lions and hyenas compete for food and will kill each other if they get the chance, but studying their power struggle is difficult — they roam over wide landscapes where it’s hard for scientists to follow them, and their most active hours are in darkness or twilight. Now scientists have taken advantage of GPS collars to plot the movements of different hyenas and lions, shedding new light on their competition. It’s well known that hyenas scavenge from lion kills, which gave scientists cause to think that hyenas followed lions through the bush. But this new evidence shows that the direction of pursuit runs the other way: male lions in particular approach hyenas when they encounter them, and hyenas retreat.

Hidden deep in the bush, ranging over huge territories at speeds humans can’t match and through terrain not even the most rugged vehicle can handle, hyenas and lions are hard to study. Now new research using GPS collars to map the movements of individual animals has revealed crucial new information about the relationship between these competing species of carnivore. We’ve long assumed that hyenas simply shadow lions for scraps, but these findings show that when they encounter each other it’s the lions, especially males, that approach hyenas, and the hyenas that give way.

“During my Master's, I lived in the bush while studying brown hyenas,” said Dr Nancy Barker of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, lead author of the article in Frontiers in Ethology. “I repeatedly observed lions actively tracking hyenas. When I shared my observations with other leading researchers, I was often told that I had the relationship backwards: that hyenas are the ones tracking lions, primarily for scavenging opportunities, and that what I had seen was simply a series of chance encounters. I felt there was more to the story.

“Our GPS collar data shows that African lions and spotted hyenas leave a clear, measurable signature in the way they move around one another. Spotted hyenas consistently move away from lions, while male lions tend to move toward hyenas. Because the hyenas' retreat signal was consistent across three independent statistical tests, we can conclude that it reflects a repeatable behavioral pattern.”

Mapping movements

The balance of power we see in the wild is the result of thousands of individual decisions made by animals about risk and reward. To track those decisions as closely as possible, Barker went to Etosha National Park in Namibia, and Chobe National Park and the adjoining Linyanti Conservancy in Botswana.

“I spent several months simply learning the lions and hyenas, identifying the various lion and spotted hyena groups, understanding pride and clan dynamics and the areas they frequented,” said Barker. “Over time I determined which individuals ranked higher on the social hierarchy. They were least likely to disperse from their pride or clan's territory, so I chose them for GPS collaring. We included collars from 17 lions and 14 spotted hyenas over four years for this study.

“Throughout, I maintained camera traps by day and conducted behavioral observations by night. People often imagine wildlife research as one exciting encounter after another, but the reality is very different.”

Barker used GPS fixes, taken every five minutes during the animals’ peak activity hours, to map each animal’s movements. From this data, Barker identified 23 pairs of simultaneously tracked animals, including 10 lion-hyena pairs. By classifying the direction of each individual’s movements in each dyad, she and her colleagues were able to identify and analyze thousands of interactions. Her observations provided context — for example, by confirming that two closely associated lions were a mating pair.

“For every moment when both a lion and a hyena had a GPS fix at the same time, we asked a simple question: was each animal moving toward the other, away from it, or off to the side?” said Barker. “When repeated across thousands of simultaneous locations and many pairs of animals, a clear pattern emerges: hyenas are mostly moving away, whereas lions, especially the males, are mostly moving toward them.”

A young spotted hyena at Etosha National Park scopes Barker out. At the time, Barker was setting up a bait station to immobilize and collar the matriarch of the hyena clan. Image supplied by Dr Nancy Barker.

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Battle royale

Interestingly, the data also suggests that while male lions react to hyenas’ presence by approaching them, females are more ambivalent. During her observations, Barker noticed that male lions would actively track hyenas, while females reacted differently depending on which other pride members were present. However, Barker cautions that more data is needed to strengthen this finding.

“Tracking this many large carnivores simultaneously is extraordinarily difficult, and we had a relatively small number of collared individuals,” explained Barker. “We also included only moments when both animals had a simultaneous GPS fix. This is the most rigorous approach, but it inevitably reduces the amount of data available for analysis. As a result, some of our finer-scale findings should be viewed as trends rather than firm conclusions.

“If I had unlimited resources, I would love to extend this approach to other members of the carnivore guild, to understand how the entire community negotiates space and risk. Ultimately, I want to connect these movement patterns to what matters most for the animals: their survival and reproduction. The dream is to move from ‘here is the behavior’ to ‘here is how this behavior shapes which animals thrive’.”

Dr Nancy Barker with an immobilized adult male lion from a pride in the Chobe-Linyanti floodplains. "For every immobilized individual, I took morphological measurements, blood, tissue and faecal samples, and identification photographs prior to fitting the collar," said Barker. Image supplied by Dr Nancy Barker.

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