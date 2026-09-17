Discover underwater and mountain worlds: Here are Frontiers’ photo highlights of the month

Credit left to right: UndResCoral; Marco Montero; Stolov et al., 2026; Paige Chernisky.

Underwater climate havens could cut coral mortality 17-fold amid deadly ocean heatwaves

Ocean warming and increasingly frequent marine heatwaves are threatening many marine species, particularly long-lived, slow-growing organisms. Now, in a new Frontiers in Marine Science study, researchers examined whether a submarine cave can act as a climate refugium for one of the Mediterranean’s most common corals, the white gorgonian. The results showed a clear difference between corals growing in- and outside of the cave. Colonies outside the cave, exposed to more light and slightly higher temperatures, experienced very high mortality and females stopped reproducing. In contrast, colonies inside the cave, sheltered from light and heat, showed much lower mortality, higher densities, and continued reproduction. This suggests that underwater caves can be climate havens for corals and can help some species withstand the debilitating effects of climate change.

Image left: Colonies of the white gorgonian inside Cova de la Vaca. The low-light conditions of this habitat appear to protect colonies from the effects of marine heatwaves and high temperatures. Colonies inside the cave are less affected and occur at higher densities than outside the cave. Image right: White gorgonian colonies outside the cave, exposed to higher light levels and temperatures. These colonies experienced substantially higher mortality. Some colonies were completely dead, while others were severely affected. Credit: UndResCoral.

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Rising waters destabilize small and isolated island wildlife system

Climate change has triggered rising water levels in lakes throughout Kenya. Writing in Frontiers in Sustainable Tourism, researchers evaluated how rising tides impact Crescent Island, situated in Lake Naivasha. Historically, wildlife and observing tourists could freely move between the island and peninsula when water was low. Since 2020, however, flooding has cut off the island from the mainland. This prolonged isolation was found to result in overgrazing by hippos, zebras, wildebeest and other large herbivores; the spread of invasive plant species like water hyacinths; and biosecurity concerns with gazelles dying of an unidentified disease. All this suggests that Crescent Island has exceeded its ecological carrying capacity. The challenging long-term solution, the researchers wrote, is re-creating a balanced ecosystem. More immediate steps include implementing biosecurity stations, generating formal surveillance and census practices, educating the community on best practices, and demonstrating the importance of Crescent Island as a conservancy.

Video: Hippopotamus, waterbuck, and zebra gather around supplemental feed during field observations on Crescent Island. The footage highlights wildlife management challenges within an increasingly isolated ecosystem experiencing changing habitat and resource conditions. Credit: Paige Chernisky.

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A look inside an Ecuadorian biodiversity hotspot where many endemic species thrive

In the Ecuadorian Andes, the Llanganates-Sangay Ecological Corridor (CELS) houses an extraordinary diversity of animals and plants in a relatively small area. Now, researchers sampled the region’s small non-flying mammals (SNVMs), a group that includes animals such as the Rio Negro silky anteater, certain cottontail rabbits, and red-tailed squirrels. They published their findings in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution. The team recorded 69 species, which more than doubles the previously documented inventory for the region. Most species were documented between 2,000 and 3,000 meters above sea level. The assemblage included 16 species that only live in this region, representing 23.1% of Ecuador’s endemic SNVMs fauna, together with endangered species such as Rhagomys septentrionalis, a rare rodent, and Rhipidomys albujai, a climbing mouse species.

Pictured is Marmosa rubra, also known as the red mouse opossum. Credit: Marco Montero. The researchers wrote: One of the most encouraging findings was documenting 69 species of small mammals in the Llanganates–Sangay Ecological Corridor, highlighting the corridor as an exceptionally important area for both taxonomic and ecological diversity in the tropical Andes. It was also particularly striking to find greater ecological differentiation among small-mammal communities above 2,000 m, emphasizing the importance of maintaining connectivity across the corridor’s different altitudinal ecosystems.

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This drill could one day cut through thick ice layers to find life in space

The icy worlds of Europa and Enceladus, but also Mars, are prime candidates in the search for past and present life in space. They possess global liquid-water oceans, a key ingredient for life, beneath ice shells estimated to be up to tens of kilometers thick. Getting to these bodies of water needs a special type of drill that removes material as it makes its way through the ice. Writing in Frontiers in Space Technologies, researchershave developed a drill prototype that is designed to simultaneously melt and cut (slush) its way through ice. Using the prototype, the team compared different drilling methods on different ice types. Their findings support slushing as a promising method to improve the drilling performance of a planetary ice probe, particularly when used on the upper portion of an ice shell.

Artistic render of lander with the Search for Life Using Submersible Heated drill (SLUSH) probe on the surface of Europa. The probe is a concept to penetrate through the ice shells of Europa and Enceladus to access the subsurface oceans and search for extraterrestrial life. Credit: Stolov et al., 2026.

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