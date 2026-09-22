Solar geoengineering has no ‘showstopper’ risks, scientist tells New York panel

21 September 2026, New York City, USA – Solar geoengineering should be treated as a serious option for cooling the planet, a leading scientist has argued.

Speaking today at a Frontiers Science House panel in New York, Professor David Keith of the University of Chicago said decades of research had found no “showstopper” risks, while acknowledging that there are “legitimate concerns about governance”.

His comments came as global leaders began a week of high-level talks in New York for Climate Week and the United Nations General Assembly.

Professor Keith, a professor of geophysical sciences, said:

“For a quarter of a century, there have been ample incentives to find big new risks or fundamental problems with solar geoengineering. We have found very little in the way of significant new risks, and no showstoppers. There are, of course, legitimate concerns about governance, and no intervention like this is free of harms.

“But if we are talking about hemispherically balanced, relatively small amounts of sunlight reflection, there is a deep reservoir of science with which we can assess the risks. Based on what we know, the harms appear quantitatively small compared with the benefits. What we need much more than new science is trusted assessment of the science we already have.”

Solar geoengineering is the deliberate cooling of the planet by reflecting a small amount of sunlight back into space, for example by releasing reflective particles high in the atmosphere.

The panel was organized by the research publisher, Frontiers, as part of their Frontiers Science House initiative, which ensures science has a seat at the table where decisions get made throughout the year.

Professor Keith was joined on the panel by Manish Bapna, President and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC); Dakota Gruener, CEO of Reflective; Mark Symes, Programme Director at the Advanced Research + Invention Agency (ARIA); and Vijay Vaitheeswaran, Director of the Energy Security and Climate Change Program at the Council on Foreign Relations.