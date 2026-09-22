We need a China-style 'laser focus' on scaling clean tech, Catalyse Europe president says

21 September 2026, New York City, USA – Speaking today at the Frontiers Science House panel in New York, Catalyse Europe president Ann Mettler has argued that siloed policy approaches in Europe are behind the lack of developing new emerging clean technologies over the past few decades.

Ann said the problem in Europe is not innovation, but that “emerging clean technologies cannot get deployed, scaled, and brought into the global market.”

Comparing European approaches with those of China, she said: “Europe has been talking about climate for ever, but our import of fossil fuels has increased in the past twenty years. Meanwhile, we have growing dependencies on China for clean technology. China is beating us hands down on inventing new technologies such as geothermal energy and deploying them at scale and cost competitiveness.

“This is why the West has structurally failed to invent and deploy a new clean technology in decades, and if democracies don’t change how we approach policy, real milestones cannot be reached.”

On deploying future clean technologies, she said: “We must focus not just on the early stages of technology development but adopt a laser focus on the later stages. My plea, since we are talking at Frontiers Science House, is that science feels some responsibility for all technology readiness levels.

“Since the war in Ukraine started, Europe has spent more than 600 billion euros subsidizing fossil fuels. Since the crisis broke out in the Strait of Hormuz, Europe has spent 90 billion euros additionally because the cost of fossil fuels has gone up. We didn't use any more fossil fuels; the price just went up.

“It’s the role of the policymaker to understand that to keep going the way we have is very costly, and to also communicate that such reliance means compromising our security and sovereignty. If you think it costs a lot to get some of these clean technology projects going, think again.

“We need a moonshot moment to really get off fossil fuels we don't have – and it would have cost us a fraction of what we are paying now in dependencies and not getting off the stuff we don't have.”

Her comments came as global leaders began a week of high-level talks in New York for Climate Week and the United Nations General Assembly.

The panel was organized by the research publisher, Frontiers, as part of its Frontiers Science House initiative, which ensures science has a seat at the table where decisions get made throughout the year.

Ann Mettler was joined on the panel by Thomas Baker, Managing Director and Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group; Kelly Ommundsen, Head of Digital Inclusion and Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum; Cassady Walters, Vice President, The Rockefeller Foundation; and Evelyn Wang, Vice President, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.