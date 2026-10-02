Eucharia Oluchi Nwaichi – Rewriting Africa’s role in global science

Author: Stefania Zerial

Professor Eucharia Oluchi Nwaichi is a biochemist and environmental toxicologist at the University of Port Harcourt , Nigeria. She has previously held several academic and administrative roles at the university, including Director of Academic Planning, Research, and Control and Director of Exchange and Linkages.

Her work on bioremediation, phytoremediation, and environmental monitoring has taken her from contaminated farmland in the Niger Delta to policy tables in Nigeria's capital, Abuja. In 2022, she was awarded the John Maddox Prize , a joint initiative by Sense about Science and the journal Nature that recognizes individuals who stand up for science and evidence in order to advance the public discussion of difficult topics despite challenges of hostility. She was recognized for her work engaging communities affected by conflict to research solutions to address pollution in the oil fields of the Niger Delta.

She is also a board member of the Global Triple Helix Association and, through the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD), an advocate for increasing women’s participation in STEMM leadership across Africa.

Below is a summary of our conversation, held to mark the International Day of Science, Technology and Innovation for the South . Observed annually by the United Nations, the day reaffirms a commitment to “leaving no one behind,” and recognizes that advancing science, technology, and innovation is central to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and building a more equitable world.

Photo credit: Eucharia Oluchi Nwaichi

A sick bird and a handful of leaves

Long before Eucharia Nwaichi had a name for what she was doing, she was running experiments. Her mother kept poultry, and the birds regularly fell ill – with flu, infections, wounds that would not heal. As a child, Nwaichi took a blade, scraped the infected skin, and applied the juice of a plant known locally as Ewe Awolowo (Chromolaena odorata), commonly known as Siam weed or independence weed. The birds healed.

“My mom was happy she could have her profit back, instead of losing the birds,” she says. “So, on and on, I continued.”

It was treatment, observation, and repetition, in miniature, years before she would learn to call it a method.

Her family assumed the child who healed animals would become a doctor. Instead, a cousin visiting from the United States mentioned two fields he thought were "making waves": biochemistry and geology. Nwaichi chose biochemistry, sat the qualifying exam, and was admitted.

“I found that biochemistry sits right at the intersection of science, human health, and the environment,” she says, “I enjoyed it.”

That intersection came into focus during her internship at a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, where she was assigned to the water lab. Her work there was specific and unglamorous: analyzing the company’s process water, wastewater, and potable water. It was also, she says, the moment abstraction ended.

“Environmental challenges, especially in Nigeria, are not abstract,” she explains. “We find contaminated water, contaminated food, ecosystems that have been degraded, exposure to substances that are hazardous, and the consequences fall on communities that are least able to bear them.”

That same instinct to move from a problem to a repeatable fix, first tested on a sick bird with a handful of leaves, resurfaced years later in a very different form.

As a student, Nwaichi watched her mentor, the late Professor Gabriel Ekeke, whose work on sickle cell disease opened her eyes to the possibilities of research and its potential to address real-world challenges.

“I was genuinely influenced by Professor Ekeke,” she says.

She had, without quite realizing it, already lived a version of that arc herself: identify what is wrong, find what might heal it, make the solution repeatable enough that someone else can use it too.

Research as evidence a place can generate, not just supply

Nwaichi’s work today is deliberately interdisciplinary: it encompasses research design and data analysis, but also teaching, mentoring, and increasingly, working out how evidence reaches the people who make decisions.

“What excites me most now is not simply generating another research paper,” she says. “It is the question of how we move from knowledge to impact. We can produce excellent research, but if that knowledge does not influence policy, industry, communities, or practice, we have only completed part of the journey.”

She frames her work now as a three-stage pathway: from research to evidence, from evidence to innovation, and from innovation to societal impact. In some ways, it echoes the lesson of the sick bird, the handful of leaves, and her mother's recovered profit: a problem identified, a solution tested, and an idea turned into something useful. Today, that same instinct underpins her work in bioremediation and phytoremediation, using plants and biological materials to clean up contaminated soil and water.

That pathway is also where Nwaichi makes her most distinctive argument, one that goes beyond the familiar case for representation. Working in Nigeria, she says, is not a disadvantage to be overcome; it is a source of scientific knowledge unavailable elsewhere.

“Research is never completely context-free,” she explains. “Working in Nigeria gives us access to questions that emerge from our own realities, and to forms of knowledge that may not be visible when those questions are studied from elsewhere.”

Up close, she sees how environmental, social, economic, and institutional pressures interact, and how communities adapt and improvise solutions with limited resources. For Nwaichi, the point is methodological as much as it is moral.

“I think researchers based in Nigeria are not simply providing data for global science. We are also generating knowledge about contexts that can challenge assumptions in global science, and contribute to theories, methodologies, and solutions that are relevant beyond Nigeria.”

That distinction – between a place that supplies data and a place that generates knowledge – runs through her critique of how the international research community often sees Africa.

“One misconception is that African science should primarily be viewed through the lens of deficit: what we lack in infrastructure, funding, or capacity,” she says. “Those challenges are real, but they are not the whole story. There is significant scientific talent, creativity, and resilience across Africa. Researchers are solving complex problems under conditions that often require extraordinary resourcefulness.”

In her view, the more pressing question is not simply how much Africa contributes to global science, but whose questions shape the scientific agenda in the first place.

“The international community sometimes sees Africa as a place from which data can be extracted, rather than as a place where scientific questions, theories, and solutions are generated. Africa should not simply be the field site for global science. Africa must also be a co-author of the scientific agenda.”

Presence, and what it costs

Working as a woman in research in Nigeria has made Nwaichi acutely conscious of visibility.

“Sometimes, simply being present in spaces where women have historically been underrepresented becomes a statement in itself,” she says.

But she resists letting that statement become the whole of her identity as a scientist.

“I don’t want my identity as a woman to become a limitation on the questions I can ask or the contribution I can make. I see it as part of my perspective, while my competence and the quality of my work must speak for themselves.”

That awareness also brings a responsibility, she says, to make the path a little easier for the women coming behind her.

Asked directly whether gender has shaped her opportunities, she resists reducing the answer to a single story.

“Gender can influence the scientific journey, sometimes in ways that are obvious and sometimes in ways that are subtle,” she said, referring to expectations about what women should prioritize, questions about leadership, access to professional networks, and the confidence women are encouraged to bring to positions of authority.

But she is equally precise about what cannot be attributed to gender.

“Some barriers are institutional, structural, or simply part of working within a resource-constrained research environment. What matters to me is recognizing those barriers without allowing them to define what is possible.”

Her role models span both sides of that distinction. Among men, she names her late father, Sir Donatus O. Nwaichi, and mentors Professor E. O. Anosike, Professor Joseph Ajienka, Professor Michael Faborode, and Professor G. I. Ekeke, whose work opened her eyes to what research could become.

Among women, she distinguishes two kinds of example. There were senior academics who modeled intellectual rigor, such as Professor Bene Willie Abbey and Professor Florence Nduka. And there were women who combined scientific careers with leadership and public service, including Professor Chinedum Peace Babalola and Professor Regina Ogali.

She is also careful to name a third group, one that is rarely credited in these conversations about scientific achievement: “women who may never appear in scientific rankings, who persevered, created opportunities for others, and continued contributing despite difficult circumstances.” Among them, she points to Rachael Paterson.

“For me, role modelling is not only about seeing someone who has achieved what you want to achieve,” she says. “It is also about seeing someone who makes you believe that you belong in that space.”

Redefining the table

Nwaichi’s clearest institutional argument concerns voice, not simply access. Researchers in Nigeria and across the continent, she says, need to move “from participation to partnership, and from being invited to contribute data to being involved in defining the questions.”

That requires stronger African research institutions, sustained investment in infrastructure, support for African-led research networks, and partnerships structured so that researchers in the Global South hold meaningful roles in study design, leadership, authorship, intellectual property, and dissemination, not just access to the field.

“We also need to become better at communicating our research: not only publishing it, but taking it into policy spaces, industry, communities and international forums. You cannot shape an agenda if you are absent from the room where the questions are being defined.”

Asked to identify the single change she would make to the global research system, Nwaichi goes directly to where she believes power is concentrated.

“I would change the power imbalance in research partnerships. Too often, the resources, agenda-setting power, and decision-making authority remain concentrated in the Global North, while researchers in the Global South are expected to provide access, data, or field expertise.”

Her answer challenges the easy version of equity in which “a seat at the table” becomes shorthand for inclusion. For Nwaichi, representation without decision-making power is not enough.

“Equity should not mean simply giving researchers in the Global South a seat at the table. It should mean having an equal voice in deciding what is served at the table.”

What she’d tell the next Eucharia

For a young Nigerian girl drawn to science, Nwaichi’s advice mirrors her own journey more than it sounds like a slogan: curiosity first, structure later.

“Your background does not determine the size of your contribution. If science excites you, follow that curiosity. Learn deeply, ask questions, find mentors, and don’t allow the absence of someone who looks like you in a particular room to convince you that you don’t belong there.”

There will be setbacks and self-doubt, she says, but no one needs the whole journey mapped out before taking the first step.

“And when you eventually get into that room, remember that your responsibility is not only to occupy the seat, but to help create more seats for the girls coming behind you.”

That, too, is where she sees hope for women in science more broadly: not in growing numbers alone, but in growing authorship over the questions science asks.

“We are seeing more women not only entering science but leading laboratories, institutions, research networks and policy conversations,” she says, pointing to a younger generation that is more connected, more collaborative across disciplines and borders, and more willing to demand visibility.

“My greatest hope is not simply that we will have more women scientists. It is that we will have women shaping what science is asking, how it is funded, how it is conducted, and how its benefits reach society. That is when representation becomes transformation.”