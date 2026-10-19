Frontiers pledges €1.6 million worth of support to make Horizon Europe research data AI-ready at AI in Science Summit

Frontiers’ AI in Science Enablers pledge opens today. The pledge includes AI-powered data curation for 1,000 Horizon Europe datasets and 100 FAIR2 Data Publication Grants for early-career researchers, helping turn research data into peer-reviewed, citable outputs that are better prepared for reuse and AI applications.

Copyright: European Union, 2026; Image source: stock.adobe.com

Frontiers announced its AI in Science Enablers pledge at the 2026 AI in Science Summit (AIS26) in Dublin, Ireland. Over the next 12 months, Frontiers will provide AI-powered data curation for 1,000 Horizon Europe datasets, award 100 FAIR2 Data Publication Grants to early-career researchers, and open early access to Frontiers Data , an extension to its FAIR 2 Data Management services, where researchers can explore data with AI and prepare it for publication. Provided at no cost to researchers, the curation and grants represent more than €1.6 million in equivalent services.

The pledge addresses a critical challenge for AI-enabled science: making Europe's publicly funded research data easier to discover, understand, and reuse. A 2018 European Commission study estimated that poorly managed and difficult-to-reuse research data costs Europe at least €10.2 billion a year. By helping researchers prepare datasets for AI applications and publish them as peer-reviewed, citable research outputs that other researchers and AI tools can build on, Frontiers aims to extend the value of research investment while giving researchers recognition for sharing their data.

Ekaterina Zaharieva, European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation, said:

“Europe’s ambition in AI in Science can only become reality if we bring together the strengths of our research community, industry and other partners. Through the AI in Science Enablers campaign, we are turning this ambition into concrete commitments that give researchers access to the tools, expertise and resources they need to innovate.”

Dr Kamila Markram, CEO and Co-founder of Frontiers, added:

“AI is creating new opportunities to connect, analyze, and build on scientific knowledge, and high-quality research data is fundamental to that progress. Europe has a strong foundation in open science, and now has an opportunity to build on it by making research data easier to discover, understand, and reuse. Through this pledge, Frontiers is putting practical support behind that ambition and contributing to a more open, connected, and AI-ready research ecosystem.”

AIS26, the flagship EU conference driving implementation of the European Strategy on AI in Science , is coordinated by University College Dublin and Taighde Éireann-Research Ireland in association with Ireland’s EU Presidency Programme , as part of European AI Innovation Month . Under this year's theme, “Reaching a New Level of Ambition in Research and Innovation,” Frontiers' pledge supports efforts to make research data more discoverable, reusable, verifiable, and ready for AI applications.

How researchers can take part

AI-powered data curation: Horizon Europe researchers can register for early access to Frontiers Data to explore and curate data with AI.

Data Publication Grants: An open call for early-career researchers on Horizon Europe projects opens 19 October 2026.

Apply or request more information here .

Frontiers AI in Science Enablers pledge

Frontiers will:

Provide AI-powered data curation for 1,000 Horizon Europe datasets. Clara, the FAIR 2 AI data steward, will identify gaps in documentation, metadata, and provenance, and give researchers a practical roadmap to meet funder and institutional data requirements, including Data Management Plan obligations, and prepare data for reuse and AI applications.

Award 100 FAIR 2 Data Publication Grants to early-career Horizon Europe researchers. Each grant will cover a fully peer-reviewed, citable, and indexed FAIR 2 Data Article, giving researchers a formal publication for their data.

Launch Frontiers Data in early access. The new open-access entry point to FAIR 2 Data Management will allow researchers to import open datasets or upload their own, explore them with Clara through questions and interactive visualizations, find related datasets, and prepare their data for a peer-reviewed FAIR 2 Data Article.

Offer FAIR 2 data services to the Horizon Europe foundation models in science teams. Teams working in materials science, agriculture, environmental science, and climate, will be able to curate and publish their training datasets to meet the requirement that training data follow the FAIR principles and common standards.

Commit the FAIR 2 open specification as open European research infrastructure. European in origin, community-governed, stewarded by the FAIR 2 Alliance , and built on open standards including Croissant, schema.org, and PROV-O, the specification will be available for research institutions, repositories, and infrastructures to adopt.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is a leading research publisher on a mission to accelerate collaboration and discovery by making science open – enabling researchers to find the solutions we all need for healthy lives on a healthy planet. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and efficient and rigorous peer review, Frontiers community journals give experts in more than 1,700 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research. Through outreach work to build strong partnerships with businesses, policymakers, and educators, Frontiers leads the transition to open science.