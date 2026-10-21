Nighttime raids on invasive iguanas and one of the oldest animal fossils in the world: Here are Frontiers’ photo highlights of the month

Image credits left to right: University of Florida Croc Docs; Luis Conti; Heléna Muirhead-Hunt; Megan Linke and Susan McRae.

At Frontiers, we bring some of the world’s best research to a global audience. But with tens of thousands of articles published each year, it’s impossible to see all that research in the same way scientists do. Here are some images that showcase some of the newest findings published in the last month.

Newly described comb jelly fossil recognized as one of the first animal fossils in the world

Ctenophora are gelatinous, translucent marine animals that have dwelt in the world’s oceans for hundreds of millions of years. Now, writing in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, researchers describe a 551-million-year-old fossil of an now extinct comb jelly relative that was found at the Inner Meadow fossil site in Newfoundland. Edrathina obditchia is an extinct relative of modern comb jellies that lived in the Ediacaran, a geological period spanning roughly from 635 to 538 million years ago. It shared some body characteristics with seafloor-dwelling Cambrian comb jellies that lived about 33 million years later, including a cone-like body with numerous tentacles with small side branches, which likely were used to catch food from the water, and a basal holdfast disc that attached it to the seafloor.

The 551-million-year-old stem-group ctenophore Edrathina obditchia from the Inner Meadow fossil site is shown alongside artistic reconstructions of the organism in life. As the first ctenophore described from the Ediacaran, Edrathina shares key morphological features with the early benthic Cambrian stem-ctenophores. Credit photograph: Heléna Muirhead-Hunt; credit artistic reconstruction: Duncan McIlroy.

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Nighttime raids on invasive iguanas cut population numbers, but lizards bounce back after a year

In Florida, where more non-native reptiles live than anywhere else in the world, green iguanas – Central American natives – have successfully established themselves since their introduction in the 1960s. Since 2010, populations in the southern parts of the state have surged. Because they cause significant problems to local ecosystems, agriculture, and infrastructure, iguana removal efforts have been stepped up. In a new Frontiers in Amphibian and Reptilian Science study, researchers have surveyed and removed green iguanas from two populations in bulk during 30 nighttime operations. While one-time bulk removal efforts, or repeated efforts conducted over a short duration could remove large numbers of iguanas, they were insufficient to control population growth. This highlights the need for continuous and persistent efforts coupled with monitoring to ensure that desired objectives are met, said the authors.

Left: An iguana sleeping on a tree. Right: Capturing iguanas on trees at night from a boat using tongs. Credit: University of Florida Croc Docs.

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Scientists create digital twin of remote atoll island to help with ecosystem monitoring

Oeno Atoll is an island of the Pitcairn Islands group located in the south-eastern Pacific Ocean. Now, scientists have created a high-resolution digital twin of the atoll by combining satellite imagery with data gathered during field surveys using a drone and a small boat. The results, published in Frontiers in Marine Science, provide information about the shallow lagoon basin which is generally below 2.5 meters deep; maps of the complex lagoon floor, showing coral pinnacles, rubble accumulations, and sandy patches; and information on what plants grow and which animals live where on Oeno, including 6,491 trees and shrubs and at least 13 seabird species. The digital twin helps represent the island and lagoon as one connected system. Such information is particularly valuable for atolls, where small changes in shoreline position, lagoon morphology, benthic habitats, and vegetation can be closely related.

The video presents the team’s research on seabed and vegetation mapping at Oeno Atoll (Pitcairn Islands), integrating satellite imagery to derive bathymetry and benthic habitat maps, supported and validated by UAS imagery and field-based sonar surveys. The aim is to develop a high-resolution representation of the atoll's marine and terrestrial environments, establishing the geospatial foundation for a digital twin of the island. Credit: Luis Conti.

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Secretive wetland birds may be downsizing home ranges in fragmented habitats

US wetlands have shrunk drastically in the past 200 years due to human impact. With less than half of their historic habitat left, the numbers of king rails – large, brown marsh birds that can hardly ever be seen but can be identified by their mating call – have been declining. In a new Frontiers in Conservation Science study, researchers monitored king rails in a fragmented habitat: the abandoned rice fields of the South Carolina Lowcountry. They captured 27 king rails using nets, fitted some of them with small transmitters, and used radiotelemetry – where radio signals are used to locate the transmitter on the animal – to track the movements of 13 king rails over two years. More than half of the tracked birds used different breeding- and non-breeding home ranges, only the heaviest males stayed put. On average, the birds used four to five hectares in both breeding and non-breeding seasons. This is among the smallest seasonal ranges recorded for the species.

King rails are secretive and their private lives are rarely on view. We used professional custom-focused infrared trail cameras to capture some of their intimate moments such as parental behavior. Credit: Megan Linke and Susan McRae.

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