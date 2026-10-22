Frontiers in Science: Rebalancing the body’s cellular communication system could slow aging

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New paper suggests coordinated targeting of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) could tackle multiple drivers of aging and age-related disease simultaneously

Researchers have outlined a bold plan for slowing aging by targeting one of the body's most important cellular communication systems. In a new paper published today in Frontiers in Science, scientists describe how novel therapies that modulate GPCR signaling could one day help delay multiple age-related diseases at once—potentially extending healthy years of life.

GPCRs are widespread throughout the body and regulate many essential biological processes. Age-related changes in GPCR signaling are linked to multiple hallmarks of aging and many major chronic diseases. The authors propose that therapies designed to rebalance GPCR signaling across tissues could therefore help counter some of the key biological processes that drive aging and age-related disease.

Senior author Prof Stuart Maudsley from Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida said: “What’s most exciting about this network-level GPCR approach is its ability to influence many of the biological systems that change with age at the same time.”

This network-level approach—targeting multiple GPCR pathways across the body rather than a single receptor or disease—could give rise to highly personalized treatments based on individual aging biomarkers, the researchers say, as well as advanced strategies that modulate GPCR signaling across different tissues and pathways. These interventions could also complement other emerging longevity strategies—such as metabolic therapies, regenerative medicine, and treatments that reduce chronic inflammation—to help preserve health and function by acting on several aging processes in parallel.

Prof Maudsley added: “Rather than targeting a single disease or pathway, GPCR-based network therapies could help us address some of the fundamental mechanisms that drive declining health throughout the body. While much research remains to be done, this represents a promising new direction for longevity science.”

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Why GPCRs matter in aging

GPCRs play an essential role in regulating hormones, metabolism, brain function, immune responses, and many other biological processes. While individual GPCRs are already important drug targets for specific diseases, the authors believe that their potential extends far beyond treating conditions individually.

As humans age, GPCR expression and signaling can change in ways that disrupt healthy cellular function. These age-related changes are linked to several fundamental processes associated with aging, including chronic low-level inflammation, reduced cellular energy production, genomic and epigenetic dysregulation, impaired cellular communication, reduced ability to maintain healthy proteins, and the accumulation of dysfunctional cells.

Because GPCRs influence so many critical systems, their dysfunction is linked to a wide range of chronic, age-related diseases, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, endocrine and metabolic disorders, and neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Taken together, the vast network of GPCRs in the human body is proposed to act as a central regulator of health and resilience throughout life. Since GPCRs are highly ‘druggable’ and can be targeted by medicines, they could provide a powerful platform for developing therapies aimed at extending healthspan and preventing age-related diseases.

The international team argues that advances in artificial intelligence, systems biology, and precision medicine are opening the door to a new generation of GPCR-based therapies that could target biological mechanisms underlying aging.

“One of the most promising aspects of this field is its potential for personalization,” noted co-author Dr Silke Dodel from AstraNexa, Deep Science, LLC, and Florida Atlantic University. “Instead of viewing biological complexity and variability between individuals as an impediment, we can now leverage it to develop personalized treatments by identifying drivers of processes at the systems level, such as GPCR networks, tap into their natural dynamics, and bring them back to a healthy state.

“This approach will be facilitated by a triad comprising human experts at the center, a glass-box AI system capable of ingesting knowledge, reasoning over complex data, and providing a bidirectional link to experimental validation.

“This opens the possibility of more precise interventions that are designed around prevention and maintaining long-term health. If successful, the implications could be far-reaching and may transform how we approach the prevention of age-related disease."

Co-author Prof Graham Ladds, from the Department of Pharmacology and fellow at St John’s College at the University of Cambridge in the UK said: “We’re entering an exciting new era in aging research. By targeting entire signaling networks, especially in combination with therapies that remove damaged aging cells, improve metabolism, or promote tissue repair, we have an opportunity to radically rethink how we prevent and treat age-related disease.

“By leveraging advances in biotechnology, systems pharmacology, and AI, future GPCR-based therapies could transform the way we approach aging, bringing us closer than ever to a world where diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases are no longer seen as inevitable, but as preventable or treatable conditions.”

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The article is part of the Frontiers in Science multimedia article hub ' GPCR networks in aging.' The hub features an editorial, viewpoint, and a version of the article for kids, from other eminent experts: Prof Thomas P. Sakmar (The Rockefeller University, USA) and Dr Marta Filizola (Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, USA).

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Frontiers in Science is Frontiers’ flagship, multidisciplinary, open access journal focused on transformational science accelerating solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet.

The journal publishes impactful peer-reviewed lead articles, invited from internationally renowned researchers, on scientific and technological advances addressing global challenges in human and planetary health. These are complemented by unique hubs of multi-audience content that create bridges between researchers, decision-makers, innovators, and the public—empowering people across all areas of science, policy, and society to share and build on these advances.

Reflecting its mission, Frontiers in Science has a panoramic scope encompassing human health and well-being, climate change, ecology and biodiversity, urban development, agriculture, food, water, and energy systems, computing, and social and economic sciences.